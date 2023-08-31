ESPN: Jalen Carter Draws Aaron Donald Comparisons within Eagles Entering NFL Season

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jalen Carter was widely considered one of the best players in the 2023 NFL draft class, and the rookie defensive lineman is already justifying the hype with the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote Thursday that Eagles coaches and players "believe he's ready to make an impact that reflects the ability of a No. 1 overall pick."

"He should be disruptive from the interior defensive line right away," Graziano said. "Some in the building have brought up Aaron Donald comparisons, which seem like a little bit much but show you the kind of impression he's making."

Earlier, The Athletic's Bo Wulf polled a number of Eagles and asked which of their teammates "is primed for a big season." Carter was a prevalent response, with running back Rashaad Penny specifically drawing the parallel to Donald.

"I've never seen anything like that since playing against Aaron Donald," he said. "He's got the intangibles for sure."

Putting anybody, especially a player who has yet to log a single NFL regular-season snap, in the same conversation as Donald is about like proclaiming some emergent basketball talent the "next Michael Jordan."

Donald is a seven-time All-Pro and one of only three to be named Defensive Player the Year three times. He's arguably the best non-quarterback of his generation and perhaps the best interior defensive lineman ever.

Suggesting Carter can be that good is burdening him with too much in the way of expectations. But fans will obviously be encouraged by what they're hearing about the top-10 pick.