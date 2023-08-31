Eagles' Haason Reddick Circling 49ers Game on 2023 Schedule: 'Y'all Kept on Talking'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles have kept quiet about the trash talk done by several players for the San Francisco 49ers after the NFC Championship Game, they have been keeping tabs on what was said.

Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show he's got their Week 13 matchup against the 49ers circled (starts at 2:30 mark): "For me it's like bring it on, y'all kept on talking, y'all talked about this all offseason, through the Super Bowl and after the playoff game."

The 49ers have almost certainly had the game circled on their schedule in the aftermath of the NFC Championship Game. Reddick was the one who made the hit on Brock Purdy in the first quarter that knocked San Francisco's quarterback out of the game with a torn UCL.

San Francisco's offense played most of the second half without a quarterback who was capable of throwing a pass. Josh Johnson, who came in for Purdy, was taken out of the game in the third quarter with a concussion.

Things spiraled out of control for the 49ers en route to a 31-7 loss that ended their season. There were tense moments during the game, including a moment when Trent Williams and K'Von Wallace were ejected late in the fourth quarter after a skirmish broke out.

49ers wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, as well as former kicker Robbie Gould felt like the game would have had a different result if Purdy didn't get hurt.

Aiyuk said the Eagles were "lucky" to reach the Super Bowl and questioned how good their pass defense was. Samuel told Zion Olojede of Complex the Eagles are his "most hated team" right now because of "all the trash talk" from their players and fanbase.

Gould, who is currently a free agent, said in an interview with Trey Wingo the Eagles didn't have to "play in the playoffs a full game yet, right?" leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles' first playoff game was a 38-7 win over the New York Giants.

While it's probably unfair to say the 49ers would have dominated the Eagles if Purdy didn't get hurt, it almost certainly would have been a more competitive game between the two teams that were the best in the NFC going into the playoffs.

Even though a Week 13 game during the regular season won't have the same stakes as their Jan. 29 matchup, all of the talk between two teams with star-laden rosters and Super Bowl aspirations does make it one of the most compelling games on the schedule.