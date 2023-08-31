FIBA World Cup 2023: 2nd-Round Qualified Teams, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

0 of 3

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Sixteen teams are left in the hunt for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup title.

The majority of the expected contenders will participate in the second round, which will whittle the teams down from 16 to eight quarterfinalists.

The United States, Canada, reigning champion Spain, Luka Doncic and Serbia are among the contenders to watch. France was the only nation to go through a surprising elimination in the first round of group play.

The 16 remaining sides are split into four groups based on finishing position from the first group stage.

The results from the first round carry over into the second round, so the group winners have a one-point advantage in the standings compared to the second-place finishers.

The top two finishers from each of the second-round groups will advance to the quarterfinals. Second round play takes place on September 1 and 3.