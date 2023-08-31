FIBA World Cup 2023: 2nd-Round Qualified Teams, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

FIBA World Cup 2023: 2nd-Round Qualified Teams, Schedule, Odds and PredictionsAugust 31, 2023
Sixteen teams are left in the hunt for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup title.
The majority of the expected contenders will participate in the second round, which will whittle the teams down from 16 to eight quarterfinalists.
The United States, Canada, reigning champion Spain, Luka Doncic and Serbia are among the contenders to watch. France was the only nation to go through a surprising elimination in the first round of group play.
The 16 remaining sides are split into four groups based on finishing position from the first group stage.
The results from the first round carry over into the second round, so the group winners have a one-point advantage in the standings compared to the second-place finishers.
The top two finishers from each of the second-round groups will advance to the quarterfinals. Second round play takes place on September 1 and 3.
Second Round Groups and Teams
Group I
1. Serbia - 6 points (+91 point differential)
2. Dominican Republic - 6 (+19)
3. Italy - 5 (+16)
4. Puerto Rico - 5 (+6)
Group J
1. United States - 6 (+103)
2. Lithuania - 6 (+76)
3. Montenegro - 5 (+15)
4. Greece - 5 (+2)
Group K
1. Slovenia - 6 (+51)
2. Germany - 6 (+47)
3. Australia - 5 (+43)
4. Georgia - 5 (+15)
Group L
1. Canada - 6 (+111)
2. Spain - 6 (+68)
3. Brazil - 5 (+35)
4. Latvia - 5 (+15)
Schedule and Odds
Friday, September 1
Serbia (-7.5) vs. Italy (4 a.m. ET)
Germany (-15.5) vs. Georgia (4:30 a.m. ET)
United States (-26.5) vs. Montenegro (4:40 a.m. ET)
Spain (-11.5) vs. Latvia (5:45 a.m. ET)
Dominican Republic (-9.5) vs. Puerto Rico (8 a.m. ET)
Slovenia vs. Australia (-5.5) (8:10 a.m. ET)
Lithuania (-7.5) vs. Greece (8:40 a.m. ET)
Canada (-19.5) vs. Brazil (9:30 a.m. ET)
Sunday, September 3
Australia vs. Georgia (3:30 a.m. ET)
Italy vs. Puerto Rico (4 a.m. ET)
Greece vs. Montenegro (4:40 a.m. ET)
Brazil vs. Latvia (5:45 a.m. ET)
Germany vs. Slovenia (7:10 a.m. ET)
Dominican Republic vs. Serbia (8 a.m. ET)
United States vs. Lithuania (8:40 a.m. ET)
Spain vs. Canada (9;30 a.m. ET)
Predictions
Group I: 1. Serbia, 2. Dominican Republic, 3. Italy, 4. Puerto Rico
Group J: 1. United States 2. Lithuania, 3. Montenegro, 4. Greece
Group K: 1. Slovenia, 2. Australia, 3, Germany, 4. Georgia
Group L: 1. Spain, 2. Canada, 3. Brazil, 4. Latvia
The eight group winners from the first stage of the competition are at a slight advantage in the second round.
All of those teams went 3-0 to earn six points and they each have a large point differential in their favor.
For example, the United States own a one-point advantage in the standings over Montenegro and they have a +88 point differential. A win over Montenegro on Friday almost assures them of advancement to the final eight.
The only close nations in point differential are the Dominican Republic and Italy in Group I and Australia and Germany in Group K.
The edge in Group I should go to the Dominican Republic after Friday's games since Italy has a tougher second-round opener against Serbia. A double-digit loss to Serbia could doom Italy's quarterfinal chances before it plays its second game.
The Australia-Germany battle will come down to how both sides contain Doncic and Slovenia.
Australia could be better equipped to do that with Josh Giddey, Patty Mills and other NBA players in its backcourt. Germany may struggle with Doncic, especially if he needs to carry Slovenia to stay alive in the competition.
The United States, Canada and Spain, the three favorites to win the tournament, should not have trouble advancing.
Sunday's clash between Canada and Spain will determine first place in Group L and it will be the first championship-caliber match of the tournament.
