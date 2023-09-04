Jon Moxley Defeats Orange Cassidy to Win AEW International Title at All Out 2023

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy at All Out on Sunday to win the AEW International Championship.

This was an intense and bloody brawl in which neither man held back.

Moxley nearly won after hitting Cassidy with a Death Rider, but the champ kicked out. However, a second Death Rider later did the trick, and the belt changed hands.

One of the longest title reigns in AEW history was on the line at All Out, as Cassidy entered the show having held the International Championship for over 320 days.

OC beat inaugural champion Pac for the title on the Oct. 12, 2022, episode of Dynamite in Toronto, and he spent the next several months defending it with regularity on essentially every show AEW has to offer.

Swerve Strickland, Jeff Jarrett, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, Zack Sabre Jr. and Katsuyori Shibata are just some of the notable wrestlers Cassidy beat to retain the title.

Over the past several weeks, Cassidy and Best Friends have been embroiled in a rivalry with Blackpool Combat Club, leading to several different matches between the two groups on AEW's weekly programming.

All of that built up to a Stadium Stampede match last weekend at All In at Wembley Stadium in London, in front of more than 80,000 fans in attendance.

Cassidy, Best Friends, Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston teamed up to take on Moxley, Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Santana and Ortiz, and OC picked up the win for his team, giving him momentum heading toward All Out.

Despite the fact that they were teammates at All In, Cassidy and Penta duked it out over the International Championship on Wednesday's Dynamite, and while Cassidy won, he was pushed to his limit.

That put him in a vulnerable position at All Out, as he had to face one of AEW's biggest and most accomplished stars in Mox.

The odds were very much stacked against OC in Chicago, and Moxley used that to his advantage by beating Cassidy and stopped his reign short of the one-year mark.

