USA vs. Montenegro: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The United States kick off the second round of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup against Montenegro (4:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2 and ESPN+).

Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves and Co. produced a perfect 3-0 record through the first stage of group play to earn a spot in the second round.

The Americans will face Montenegro on Friday and Lithuania on Sunday. They need victories in both games to feel safe about qualifying for the quarterfinal round.

The top two teams from each second-round group advance to the final eight. Records from the first round carry over into the second stage of the competition.

Montenegro, who is led by Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls, went 2-1 in its opening group phase with its only loss coming to Lithuania.

The European nation already secured its best-ever finish at the World Cup by advancing to the second round. It took 25th place four years ago.