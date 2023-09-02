Dylan Crews and Top 2023 MLB Draft Picks off to Hot Starts in Pro Ball

0 of 10

Scott Taetsch for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB draft is now roughly two months in the rearview, and many of the draft's top prospects have started their pro careers in the minor league ranks.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was the most hyped player in this draft cycle, and he has already climbed to the Double-A level in the Washington Nationals farm system after an impressive 14-game run with the club's Single-A affiliate.

He is not the only top draft pick off to an impressive start in the pro ranks, and ahead we've highlighted some of the top early performers from the 2023 draft cycle.

Teams often shut down pitchers for the year after they are drafted, and the majority of high school players report to instructional ball, so this list is heavy on hitters and college players, but there are a few high school picks and pitchers sprinkled into the mix.