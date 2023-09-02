Dylan Crews and Top 2023 MLB Draft Picks off to Hot Starts in Pro BallSeptember 2, 2023
Dylan Crews and Top 2023 MLB Draft Picks off to Hot Starts in Pro Ball
The 2023 MLB draft is now roughly two months in the rearview, and many of the draft's top prospects have started their pro careers in the minor league ranks.
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was the most hyped player in this draft cycle, and he has already climbed to the Double-A level in the Washington Nationals farm system after an impressive 14-game run with the club's Single-A affiliate.
He is not the only top draft pick off to an impressive start in the pro ranks, and ahead we've highlighted some of the top early performers from the 2023 draft cycle.
Teams often shut down pitchers for the year after they are drafted, and the majority of high school players report to instructional ball, so this list is heavy on hitters and college players, but there are a few high school picks and pitchers sprinkled into the mix.
Early Standouts from Rounds 7-20
3B Trevor Werner, Kansas City Royals
Pick: Seventh round, No. 199 overall
Stats: 25 G, 107 PA, .326/.421/.663, 17 XBH (6 HR), 26 RBI, 5 SB
Werner posted an .863 OPS with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 52 RBI in 57 games at Texas A&M this spring, though he hit just .252 with a 26 percent strikeout rate in the process. The 6'3", 225-pound third baseman showed power to all fields in college, and he has a 1.078 OPS with five home runs and 22 RBI in 21 games at Single-A after earning a quick promotion out of rookie ball.
RHP Zane Russell, Arizona Diamondbacks
Pick: 10th round, No. 295 overall
Stats: 7 G, 1 SV, 1.69 ERA, 0.47 WHIP, 1 BB, 19 K, 10.2 IP
Russell logged a 2.03 ERA and 12.4 K/9 in 56 appearances over four seasons at Dallas Baptist pitching primarily in a middle relief role. With a mid-90s fastball and quality slider, he fits the prototypical reliever profile, and after issuing 25 walks in 30.2 innings this spring he has shown significantly better command in his pro debut.
2B/OF Charles McAdoo, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pick: 13th round, No. 377 overall
Stats: 18 G, 77 PA, .354/.455/.554, 6 XBH (3 HR), 17 RBI, 3 SB
McAdoo had a breakout sophomore season in 2022 and kept it rolling with big numbers in the Northwoods League that summer. He continued to impress this spring, hitting .325/.409/.543 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 RBI with a solid 11.9 percent walk rate. His defensive profile is limited, but his bat could help him move up the ladder quickly.
1B Brian Kalmer, Chicago Cubs
Pick: 18th round, No. 536 overall
Stats: 26 G, 111 PA, .347/.418/.632, 12 XBH (7 HR), 31 RBI
Kalmer played sparingly in his first two collegiate seasons at Arizona State, then transferred to Wabash Valley JUCO where he hit .421 with 20 home runs to win NJCAA Player of the Year honors in 2022. That performance landed him at Gonzaga this spring where he hit .358/.454/.682 with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 51 RBI in 52 games. He will go as far as his right-handed power bat carries him as a first-base-only prospect.
Early Standouts from Rounds 2-6
3B Yohandy Morales, Washington Nationals
Pick: Second round, No. 40 overall
Stats: 29 G, 134 PA, .376/.448/.547, 17 XBH (0 HR), 29 RBI
Morales was in the conversation to go somewhere in the middle of the first round after hitting .408/.475/.713 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI in 61 games at the University of Miami. He ended up being the first pick of the second round, and while he has yet to hit his first professional home run, he has continued to rake to earn quick promotions from rookie ball to Single-A to High-A.
C/IF/OF Cole Carrigg, Colorado Rockies
Pick: Second round, No. 65 overall
Stats: 27 G, 122 PA, .380/.430/.648, 17 XBH (4 HR), 24 RBI, 13 SB
Carrigg has made starts in center field (10), at shortstop (7) and at catcher (5), and that unique versatility gives him a ton of upside as a prospect. The 21-year-old has 60-grade speed and a 70-grade arm, further adding to his overall value, and it will be interesting to see how he develops in the coming years.
OF Jace Bohrofen, Toronto Blue Jays
Pick: Sixth round, No. 184 overall
Stats: 21 G, 84 PA, .318/.464/.697, 11 XBH (7 HR), 17 RBI
After two middling collegiate seasons, Bohrofen finally turned his potential into production this spring as he hit .318/.436/.612 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 52 RBI at the University of Arkansas. He struck out 63 times in 60 games this spring, but he has the same number of walks and strikeouts (17) at the onset of his pro career.
RHP Lucas Braun, Atlanta Braves
Pick: Sixth round, No. 189 overall
Stats: 4 GS, 1.04 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 2 BB, 19 K, 17.1 IP
An undersized 6'0", 185-pound right-hander with advanced pitchability and clean mechanics, Braun logged a 4.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 100-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 91.1 innings this spring at Cal State Northridge. The Braves sent him straight to Single-A to start his pro career, and he has a high floor as a potential back-end starter.
RHP Hurston Waldrep, Atlanta Braves
Pick: No. 24 overall
Stats: 4 GS, 1.20 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 6 BB, 25 K, 15.0 IP
Florida right-hander Hurston Waldrep was the fourth college pitcher off the board in the 2023 draft, behind Paul Skenes (No. 2 overall), Rhett Lowder (No. 7 overall) and Chase Dollander (No. 9 overall).
The Southern Mississippi transfer went 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 101.2 innings, showcasing some of the best pure stuff in the nation, but not always controlling it well enough to dominate.
The Braves jumped him over rookie ball, and he made just one start at Single-A before joining the High-A Rome roster. Last Saturday, he struck out 10 of the 18 batters he faced over 4.2 innings, and he could quickly establish himself as Atlanta's top prospect.
SS Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners
Pick: No. 22 overall
Stats: 15 G, 71 PA, .368/.493/.579, 8 XBH (2 HR), 9 RBI, 5 SB
With a 60-hit, 50-power offensive profile and legitimate five-tool potential, Ohio prep standout Colt Emerson was the second high school shortstop selected from a deep 2023 class, behind only Arjun Nimmala (No. 20 overall).
He played third base for the U18 USA National Team and could also fit at second base, but he will be given every opportunity to develop as a shortstop in a Seattle organization that has had some solid shortstop prospects in recent years.
He went 15-for-28 in eight games in rookie ball before he was promoted to Single-A, and since he just turned 18 years old on July 20, he is already way ahead of the developmental curve.
Of Enrique Bradfield Jr., Baltimore Orioles
Pick: No. 17 overall
Stats: 18 G, 79 PA, .352/.544/.407, 3 XBH (0 HR), 4 RBI, 19 SB
The resurgence of the stolen base across Major League Baseball this season could not have come at a better time for Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. who boasts legitimate 80-grade speed.
He went 130 for 143 on stolen base attempts in his three collegiate seasons, and hit .279/.410/.429 with 21 extra-base hits and 69 runs scored in 62 games during his junior campaign.
He may never have a ton of extra-base power, but he has the hit tool and on-base ability to maximize his speed, and he is a no-doubt center fielder who could be a Gold Glove winner at that premium position.
C Kyle Teel, Boston Red Sox
Pick: No. 14 overall
Stats: 15 G, 66 PA, .396/.500/.509, 4 XBH (1 HR), 11 RBI
The best college catcher in the nation by a wide margin this spring, Kyle Teel hit .407/.475/.655 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 69 RBI in 65 games at the University of Virginia.
He also threw out 38 percent of base stealers, and he should have no problem sticking behind the plate, though he was also athletic enough to play some right field during his time in college.
The Red Sox did not have a catcher of the future in the system, and while Connor Wong has proven to be a nice stopgap this year, Teel figures to be a significant part of their future plans.
SS Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs
Pick: No. 13 overall
Stats: 25 G, 110 PA, .382/.427/.647, 14 XBH (5 HR), 20 RBI, 9 SB
Matt Shaw cemented his place as a first-round pick when he hit .341/.445/.697 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs, 69 RBI and 18 steals to win Big Ten Player of the Year honors.
After hitting .393/.427/.655 with 11 extra-base hits in 20 games at High-A South Bend, the Cubs gave him an early promotion to Double-A where he is 2-for-10 with a double in his first two games.
The Cubs have shown a knack for finding college hitters who can move quickly through the minors, with guys like Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner all put on the fast track after going in the first round. Shaw could follow a similar trajectory.
1B Nolan Schanuel, Los Angeles Angels
Pick: No. 11 overall
MiLB Stats: 22 G, 97 PA, .365/.505/.487, 6 XBH (1 HR), 15 RBI
MLB Stats: 10 G, 46 PA, .324/.457/.351, 1 XBH (0 HR), 2 RBI
Nolan Schanuel spent roughly one month in the minors before he was called up to the big leagues straight from Double-A to become the first player from the 2023 draft class to reach the majors.
The Florida Atlantic standout hit .447/.615/.868 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 RBI this spring while posting a ridiculous 71 walks against just 14 strikeouts, and his advanced approach translated quickly to the pro game as he reached base 48 times in 22 games in the minors.
He made his MLB debut on Aug. 18 hitting in the leadoff spot, and he has kicked off his MLB career with a 10-game hitting streak. Expect him to have every chance of breaking camp with the starting first base job next spring.
OF Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers
Pick: No. 4 overall
Stats: 24 G, 106 PA, .333/.453/.655, 16 XBH (5 HR), 16 RBI, 7 SB
After a 26-homer sophomore season, Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford was once again one of the nation's most productive sluggers this spring, hitting .373/.498/.784 with 28 doubles, 21 home runs, 57 RBI and more walks (56) than strikeouts (44) in 64 games.
There were some rumblings that he could go No. 1 overall if the Pittsburgh Pirates decided to cut a below-slot deal, but instead he was chosen No. 4 overall by a Texas Rangers team where he joins fellow outfielder Evan Carter as top-tier prospects in that system.
He went 5-for-13 with a home run in three rookie ball games before he was promoted to High-A Hickory where he has continued to post impressive offensive numbers. The 21-year-old could open next year at Double-A, putting him on track to make his MLB debut early in the 2025 season.
OF Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals
Pick: No. 2 overall
Stats: 23 G, 106 PA, .311/.396/.533, 10 XBH (5 HR), 25 RBI, 3 SB
The 2023 Golden Spikes winner, LSU outfielder Dylan Crews hit .426/.567/.713 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs, 70 RBI, 100 runs scored and more walks (71) than strikeouts (46) on his way to winning a national championship.
He reeled in a $9 million signing bonus as the No. 2 overall pick after LSU teammate Paul Skenes was taken with the top pick, and he has a chance to be a face of the franchise type player for the rebuilding Washington Nationals.
He has gone just 3-for-25 in eight games since he was promoted to Double-A, but the fact that he has already climbed that far up the organizational ladder in such a short time following a stellar run at Single-A earns him a spot on this list.