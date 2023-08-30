Yankees Rumors: Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells to Be Called Up Ahead of Astros Series

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez and catcher prospect Austin Wells are being called up for the team's weekend series against the Houston Astros, according to reporter Héctor Gómez and ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Domínguez, an outfielder, is New York's No. 2 prospect and the 78th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. Wells is the team's eighth-ranked prospect.

According to MLB's scouting report, Domínguez "generates tremendous bat speed and exit velocities from both sides of the plate but has been more effective hitting left-handed in his first two pro seasons."

As for his defense in center-field, "draws mixed reviews, with some evaluators believing he'll remain up the middle and others thinking his defensive inconsistencies will drive him to a corner," though he reportedly has a strong enough arm to transition to right field.

The 20-year-old is hitting .266 this season in stints at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, with 15 homers, 76 RBI, 88 runs, 39 stolen bases and a .801 OPS.

Wells, 24, is hitting .243 with 17 homers, 72 RBI, 46 runs and a .782 OPS across Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season.

MLB.com wrote in its scouting report that Wells is a "complete package at the plate, hitting for average and power while also drawing a healthy amount of walks" who will "never win a Gold Glove" and has "made himself into at least a fringy receiver but basestealers have run wild on him in 2023."

With MLB rosters expanding on Sept. 1 to 28 players—and the 64-68 Yankees completely out of the playoff picture at this point—a call-up for prospects like Domínguez and Wells makes sense, giving them the chance to cut their teeth on MLB pitching.

He's not the only tantalizing prospect to make his way to the Yankees. Everson Pereira, the team's No. 3 prospect, got the call earlier in August.

So in what has been a cursed season for these Yankees, at least the disgruntled Bronx Bombers' fans will get a taste of the future.