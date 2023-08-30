NBA's Giannis Invests in TGL's LA Golf Club Co-Founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has invested in Los Angeles Golf Club, one of six teams set to play in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's startup TGL golf league, which will begin play in January.

Antetokounmpo's brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex will also join in investing into LAGC.

Per Andrew Cohen of Front Office Sports, that ownership group also includes Serena and Venus Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

TGL will offer a unique golf-watching experience for fans, fusing simulators and live short game play. A description of the league reads as follows on its website.

"TGL is an innovative golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR fusing advanced tech and live action in primetime.

"The league will launch with six teams each consisting of three PGA TOUR players competing in a two-hour team golf competition, offering a fresh approach to the sport with a focus on technology, innovation, and fan engagement.

"A purpose-built venue in Palm Beach, FL, will combine a data-rich virtual course with a state-of-the-art short game complex creating a unique experience for the fans in the stands and watching around the world."

A host of PGA Tour superstars have signed up for the league, including the aforementioned Woods and McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

As of now, the league has teams based in Los Angeles, Boston and Atlanta, with three more squads yet to be announced. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank will own the Atlanta team, while Fenway Sports Group will own the Boston team.