Commanders' Jason Wright: Reverting to Old Team Name 'Not Being Considered. Period.'

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

While the Washington Commanders may consider a full rebrand under their new ownership, team president Jason Wright said the franchise will not be returning to its former name.

"It is not being considered. Period," Wright told reporters Wednesday.

The Commanders were known by a nickname most consider a derogatory slur for Native Americans from 1933 to 2019. Disgraced former owner Dan Snyder vehemently pushed back on changing the name despite public pressure before relenting in 2020, with the team being known as the Washington Football Team during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before adopting the Commanders nickname in 2022.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.