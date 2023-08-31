Undrafted NFL Rookies Who Will Make the Most Impact in the 2023 Season

0 of 6

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL clubs made their final roster cuts, and several undrafted rookies found out that their hard work resulted in a spot on the 53-man depth chart.

Once considered long shots to secure an NFL job, these players saw their dreams come true, but their career journeys have just started with the regular season barely a week away.

Now, the undrafted rookies must find a way to keep their roster spots with contributions in one or multiple phases of the game. While some hold starting positions, others must make the most out of rotational roles, which may lead to more snaps later in the 2023 campaign.

Six players stand out as potential undrafted gems who will make a significant impact during the regular season. We're not talking about long snappers and gunners on special teams. These names will have a chance to make game-changing plays every week.