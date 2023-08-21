7 NFL Rookies Earning Significant Playing Time in 2023 After Preseason Week 2

0 of 7

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We expect first- and second-rounders to play in key roles for the regular NFL season, but several rookies who went in the third round or later have made strong cases to move up the depth chart.

Usually, surefire veteran starters get little to no snaps in exhibition games, which allows unproven talent opportunities to earn more playing time in the forthcoming campaign. Even against lesser competition, rookies can show why they deserve a decent workload when the games count in the standings.

With that in mind, we'll take a look at seven mid-to-late-round selections or undrafted rookies who deserve to play a significant number of snaps in the regular season. They're not just going to make the 53-man roster but also potentially start or take on a bigger role than expected for a player with their draft pedigree.

Though quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have played at a high level in the preseason, they're slated to back up Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson, respectively, and won't play unless the starter goes down with an injury. So, we've excluded them.

The seven rookies below have changed the perception of their immediate roles with impressive performances over the past couple of weeks.