7 NFL Rookies Earning Significant Playing Time in 2023 After Preseason Week 2August 21, 2023
7 NFL Rookies Earning Significant Playing Time in 2023 After Preseason Week 2
We expect first- and second-rounders to play in key roles for the regular NFL season, but several rookies who went in the third round or later have made strong cases to move up the depth chart.
Usually, surefire veteran starters get little to no snaps in exhibition games, which allows unproven talent opportunities to earn more playing time in the forthcoming campaign. Even against lesser competition, rookies can show why they deserve a decent workload when the games count in the standings.
With that in mind, we'll take a look at seven mid-to-late-round selections or undrafted rookies who deserve to play a significant number of snaps in the regular season. They're not just going to make the 53-man roster but also potentially start or take on a bigger role than expected for a player with their draft pedigree.
Though quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have played at a high level in the preseason, they're slated to back up Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson, respectively, and won't play unless the starter goes down with an injury. So, we've excluded them.
The seven rookies below have changed the perception of their immediate roles with impressive performances over the past couple of weeks.
Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
During training camp, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson envisioned running back Travis Etienne pushing for 1,600-1,700 rushing yards if he turns on his speed burners while hitting rushing lanes.
Well, Pederson may have to dial back on that expectation even if the 24-year-old runs with a little more urgency.
After a strong showing in the preseason, Tank Bigsby may eat into Etienne's workload in the latter part of the upcoming campaign.
"Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said he doesn't want to overload Bigsby early in the season, but it's likely his role will expand as the season progresses," ESPN's Michael DiRocco wrote in his primary takeaway from the Jaguars' second preseason game.
Bigsby has registered 22 carries for 122 yards as the Jags' lead rusher in both exhibition contests. Though he only has one catch for minus-two yards, the 21-year-old rookie should have an immediate role as a complement to Etienne on early downs, which would put young veterans D'Ernest Johnson and JaMycal Hasty in a battle for the third running back spot.
Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Josh Downs came into the offseason facing a tough battle for the primary slot receiver position.
The Indianapolis Colts signed wideout Isaiah McKenzie, who's coming off his best season with 478 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage.
In 2022, McKenzie had a versatile role but saw most of his snaps out of the slot with the Buffalo Bills. Wherever he lines up, the seventh-year veteran will showcase his uncanny speed and ability to rack up yards in open space.
Despite his distinctive attributes, the 28-year-old may take a backseat to Downs, who has shown some consistency as a reliable down-to-down contributor in the preseason.
In two exhibition contests, the third-rounder has four receptions for 49 yards, hauling in all four passes for first downs. After the Colts' 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears last Saturday, he talked about his ability to extend drives.
"I just feel like the quarterbacks can trust me and the coaches can trust me when my number is called," Downs said. "I help move the chains and help get a drive going. Just do whatever they need me to do."
At North Carolina, the 22-year-old made a home in the slot and racked up 2,364 yards and 19 touchdowns in his last two collegiate years. Because of his familiarity with lining up inside and his steady production, he seems poised to take over the slot position in three-wide receiver sets.
Nick Herbig, Edge, Pittsburgh Steelers
Skeptics wondered whether Nick Herbig had a spot on an NFL roster as a pass-rusher because of his short arms and questionable size for the position at the pro level.
At 6'2", 240 pounds, the 21-year-old has made waves in the Pittsburgh Steelers pass rush, registering 2.5 sacks in the preseason.
Herbig doesn't seem fazed by doubters who question his measureables. After recording three tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in a 27-15 win over the Buffalo Bills, he dismissed the critics.
"It goes back to me saying dynamite comes in small packages," he told reporters. "I don't think any of that matters to me, honestly."
Herbig has leaned on edge-rusher T.J. Watt for pass-rushing tips, which helped him get a sack last Saturday. And the three-time All-Pro, who won 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, sees promise in the Wisconsin product.
"It's his repertoire," Watt said, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He's got a bunch of different moves. He's not a one-trick pony. He's done a very good job of adapting well and just playing his game. It's hard for young guys to do."
Obviously, Herbig isn't going to start over Watt or Alex Highsmith, who signed a four-year, $68 million extension in July, but he could spell both guys or maintain the Steelers' aggressive pass rush if one of the starters goes down with an injury.
Last season, Watt missed seven games, and the Steelers didn't have a viable fill-in replacement. Herbig could fill that void if needed in a stretch.
Ivan Pace Jr., ILB, Minnesota Vikings
Despite Ivan Pace Jr.'s gaudy tackling numbers at Miami (Ohio) and Cincinnati over the last two years, he went undrafted.
In his final term with both collegiate programs, he led the team in tackles and tackles for loss, and he registered 10 sacks with the Bearcats last season.
The 22-year-old doesn't fit the mold of a prototypical NFL linebacker, though. The Minnesota Vikings' official website lists him at 5'10", 231 pounds, which is woefully undersized at his position. Yet he has looked like a natural on the field this offseason.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores likes what he sees out of Pace from a mental and physical standpoint. He raved about the rookie to reporters last week:
"Ivan's doing a lot of good things, in meetings, and walk-throughs, and practices, and he played well in the game last week. Our message to him is just to continue stringing good days together. He had the green dot last week, he did a good job communicating calls out to the defense. That's continued this week. He's fast, he's tough, he plays a physical style, he's doing a lot of good things."
In March, the Vikings cut Eric Kendricks, which paved the way for second-year linebacker Brian Asamoah II to start alongside Jordan Hicks, but the former has been out with an undisclosed injury. In his absence, Pace has turned heads and opened eyes.
Flores tends to use his inside linebackers in designed blitzes, so Pace's skill set fits the Vikings' defensive scheme like a glove. Even if Asamoah returns in time for the regular season, the rookie could push him for snaps or at least add some juice to Minnesota's pass rush.
Pace has eight tackles (four solo) and a quarterback hit in two preseason outings.
Trey Palmer, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When a rookie beats New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner for a catch downfield, he's going to garner some attention, and that's what happened last week.
Trey Palmer got a step on Gardner and hauled in a deep ball from quarterback Kyle Trask during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Jets joint practice. Sure, he made that play in a scrimmage setting, but the rookie sixth-rounder has continued to showcase his ability to separate from defenders and reliable hands in games.
NFL @NFL
Perfect placement by <a href="https://twitter.com/bakermayfield?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bakermayfield</a> and rookie Trey Palmer gets the feet down 👏<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsTB</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp">https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp</a> <a href="https://t.co/s4uYp3Khqg">pic.twitter.com/s4uYp3Khqg</a>
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers
.<a href="https://twitter.com/treythekiid3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@treythekiid3</a> is back at it again 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsNYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsNYJ</a> on WFLA<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/bDIcM7WSE5">https://t.co/bDIcM7WSE5</a> <a href="https://t.co/euQa3Ty2NI">pic.twitter.com/euQa3Ty2NI</a>
In two exhibition contests, the 22-year-old has five receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. As you can see in his two TD grabs, he tracks the ball well when it's in the air and has some toe-drag swag.
The Buccaneers may need Palmer to fill a sizeable role in the passing game in place of wideout Russell Gage, who will miss the entire 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon.
Last year in Tampa Bay, Gage lined up primarily on the outside but also saw looks out of the slot. If the Buccaneers help Palmer further develop his route tree, he can play in a similar role to complement Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Drew Sanders, LB, Denver Broncos
In this year's draft cycle, analysts discussed Drew Sanders as one of the top linebackers in the class, but he didn't hear his name called until the third round.
Perhaps teams worried about the 22-year-old's learning curve in a traditional off-ball linebacker role. For two years, he lined up on the edge at Alabama and then transferred to Arkansas where he played inside linebacker for a season.
As one would expect, Sanders' inexperience at an off-ball linebacker position came with early growing pains. He had somewhat of a slow start at training camp, but Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters that he can see the rookie's progression:
"I think he's picked it up. He's smart. There are some nuances because he is playing a little more off the ball. He played both in college, but he is a quick study. I think he's doing well. I think he's handled the install pretty well. Now, there are plays in practice where there will be an alignment error or maybe a leverage error, but he will get it cleaned up. Overall, we have been pleased with him."
After a quiet preseason debut against the Arizona Cardinals (two tackles), Sanders made his presence felt in a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, leading the Broncos in tackles (seven) with a pass breakup.
Payton's comments about Sanders played out in game action, and the rookie could be on the field learning while on the job early in the season. Linebacker Jonas Griffith will miss the entire 2023 campaign with a torn ACL.
Sanders could break into a three-man rotation with Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton at inside linebacker.
Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys fans may not like the comparison to former Philadelphia Eagle Darren Sproles, but Deuce Vaughn has some similarities with his 5'6", 176-pound stature and playmaking ability.
We're going hear announcers say, "Deuce is on the loose" quite a bit in the upcoming campaign. He is an offensive spark plug who can evade defenders with his shifty footwork and break tackles to rack up yards after contact and yards after the catch.
In two preseason outings, the 21-year-old has showcased his electrifying skill set, recording 13 rush attempts for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He's also been active in the passing game with four receptions.
NFL @NFL
Deuce Vaughn making the defense miss! <a href="https://twitter.com/C_Vaughn22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@C_Vaughn22</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsSEA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsSEA</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/GuVraGPwKd">pic.twitter.com/GuVraGPwKd</a>
The Cowboys drafted Vaughn in the sixth round, but he has an opportunity to log double-digit touches behind presumed starting running back Tony Pollard.
The league has suspended Ronald Jones II for two games because he violated the performance-enhancing substances policy, and Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis have 45 career carries combined. Undrafted rookie running back Hunter Luepke has recorded six carries for just nine yards in preseason action.
With that uninspiring group vying for touches behind Pollard, Vaughn may have already played his way into the primary backup role.
College football statistics are provided by cfbstats.com.
Preseason statistics are provided by ESPN.com.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.