PGA Tour's Gary Woodland Scheduled to Undergo Surgery on Brain Lesion

Logan Whitton/Getty Images

PGA Tour golfer Gary Woodland will undergo surgery to remove a brain lesion next month, he announced Wednesday.

Woodland said he was diagnosed "a few months ago" but had been trying to treat the condition with medication.

"I wanted to share a recent health development with you," Woodland wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "On Sept. 18th, I'll be having surgery to remove a lesion found on my brain. I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."

Woodland has not played in a PGA Tour event since finishing in a tie for 27th at this month's Wyndham Championship. He finished a disappointing 94th in FedEx Cup standings in 2023, missing the playoffs and only recording two top 10s in 24 starts.

The 39-year-old has won four PGA Tour events during his career, highlighted by a triumph at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Woodland's most recent top-10 finish at a major came at the 2022 U.S. Open.