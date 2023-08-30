NFL Rumors: Colts Pursued Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle in Jonathan Taylor Trade Talks

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins were reportedly among the teams pursuing a trade for Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, but they reportedly were not interested in meeting Indianapolis' demands for one of their best players.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Colts "made wild requests from Miami," including for star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle "and more."

The Colts chose to hold on to Taylor following their self-imposed deadline of finding a trade for him by the roster cutdown deadline on Tuesday. He will miss at least the first four games of the season while he's on the physically unable to perform list.

In addition to the Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers also had "legitimate interest" in trading for the speedster, ESPN's Stephen Holder reported on Wednesday. However, neither team managed to put together "what [Indianapolis] deemed an acceptable offer for Taylor."

It's understandable that the Dolphins balked at the idea of including Waddle in any potential deals. The 24-year-old started his NFL career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, setting the record for most receptions by a rookie with 104 catches in 2021. Last season, he ranked seventh in the NFL with 1,356 yards while also adding 75 receptions and eight touchdowns. He also led the league with an average of 18.1 yards per catch.

Along with Tyreek Hill, Waddle is a part of arguably the most dangerous receiver duo in the NFL. The two of them were one of just two pairs of teammates to rank in the top 10 in receiving yards last year, along with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Holder noted that "there is still trade interest in Taylor and the All-Pro would still welcome a trade," so perhaps the Dolphins will be able to put together a package to land the 2021 rushing champion prior to this season's Oct. 31 trade deadline. However, it's clear that Waddle won't be included in the team's offer.