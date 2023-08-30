X

    Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Packers Were Mystery Team Eyeing Colts RB at Deadline

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 30, 2023

    WESTFIELD, IN - AUGUST 01: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) watches a drill from the sidelines during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp on August 1, 2023 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Green Bay Packers were reportedly among the teams showing a high level of interest in trading for Jonathan Taylor before the Indianapolis Colts' self-imposed deadline of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

    Stephen Holder of ESPN reported the Packers were the so-called mystery team that kept in touch with Indianapolis down to the wire. The Miami Dolphins' interest in Taylor was well-publicized before the Colts pulled him off the market and kept their star running back on the physically unable to perform list.

