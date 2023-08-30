Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Packers Were Mystery Team Eyeing Colts RB at Deadline

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers were reportedly among the teams showing a high level of interest in trading for Jonathan Taylor before the Indianapolis Colts' self-imposed deadline of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Stephen Holder of ESPN reported the Packers were the so-called mystery team that kept in touch with Indianapolis down to the wire. The Miami Dolphins' interest in Taylor was well-publicized before the Colts pulled him off the market and kept their star running back on the physically unable to perform list.

