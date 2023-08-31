Fantasy Football 2023: Deep Sleepers Based on Latest Rankings

0 of 4

Michael Owens/Getty Images

With the start of the 2023 NFL season just over a week away, fantasy managers preparing for their drafts are in a time crunch.



The good news is that the preseason has ended, limiting the risk of a star player suffering an injury before Week 1. With the cut down to 53 players also complete, managers should have a good idea of how depth charts and roles will now look.



However, there isn't a whole lot of time left to study potential sleepers, set draft boards and circle those "must-have" players before draft day.



Diving into the latest consensus rankings can help speed up the process, though, and that's precisely what we're here to do. Below, you'll find a look at the latest consensus rankings from FantasyPros and a few deep sleepers to consider.



All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

