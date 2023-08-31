Fantasy Football 2023: Deep Sleepers Based on Latest Rankings

Fantasy Football 2023: Deep Sleepers Based on Latest RankingsAugust 31, 2023
With the start of the 2023 NFL season just over a week away, fantasy managers preparing for their drafts are in a time crunch.
The good news is that the preseason has ended, limiting the risk of a star player suffering an injury before Week 1. With the cut down to 53 players also complete, managers should have a good idea of how depth charts and roles will now look.
However, there isn't a whole lot of time left to study potential sleepers, set draft boards and circle those "must-have" players before draft day.
Diving into the latest consensus rankings can help speed up the process, though, and that's precisely what we're here to do. Below, you'll find a look at the latest consensus rankings from FantasyPros and a few deep sleepers to consider.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
PPR Top 40 from FantasyPros
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
12. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
13. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
15. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
16. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
17. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
18. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
19. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
20. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
21. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
22. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
23. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
24. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
25. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
26. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
28. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
30. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
31. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
32. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
33. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
34. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
35. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
36. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
37. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
38. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
39. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
40. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints
In re-draft leagues this year, managers are going to see quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen going early. It's a bold strategy that can help solidify an important position, but it can also leave managers missing out on a top RB or WR.
Sleeper quarterbacks like Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints are precisely why it can pay to wait on a signal-caller. Ranked just 147th, Carr isn't going to be targeted as a starter by many managers—that's 13th-round range in a 12-team league.
However, Carr is coming off a solid season with the Las Vegas Raiders, one he finished with 3,522 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games. In a full season with the New Orleans Saints, Carr could be even better.
The Saints have playmakers like Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson. They also play in the wide-open NFC South and have the league's second-easiest schedule in terms of 2022 winning percentage (.427).
Carr is worth a late-round grab. Pairing him with a QB like Jared Goff or Jordan Love will allow managers to stream quarterbacks against the best matchups while loading up on skill players early in the draft.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns
Late in drafts, managers should be eyeing players who can provide insurance at key positions while also providing flex potential.
Those drafting a receiver with a recent injury history, like Cooper Kupp, should have a few extra wideouts on the bench. If those wideouts are capable of filling the flex spot during a few critical bye weeks, all the better.
Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is just such a player. He had 61 catches, 839 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, despite spending most of the season with Jacoby Brissett under center and in an offense that ranked just 21st in pass attempts.
The Browns should be a little more pass-heavy in Deshaun Watson's first full season, and while Cleveland has added new receivers in Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin, Peoples-Jones' mindset has not changed.
"Just continue to keep doing my job and hopefully everybody on this team elevates," he said, per Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com.
Peoples-Jones should have numbers similar to or better than last year's, giving him upside that outweighs his No. 152 ranking.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Kansas City Chiefs is another receiver who is being undervalued. With a ranking of only 174th, it would seem that managers don't expect much from the 28-year-old.
That seems strange, considering Valdes-Scantling could emerge as Patrick Mahomes' top perimeter target in 2023. Travis Kelce is the centerpiece of Kansas City's passing attack, but Valdes-Scantling has the speed to stretch the field from the outside, much like JuJu Smith-Schuster did a year ago.
Smith-Schuster finished the 2022 season with 78 receptions, 933 yards and three touchdowns. Those are realistic numbers for Valdes-Scantling, and they're certainly worth more than his draft status might suggest.
Valdes-Scantling had a solid 42 catches, 687 yards and four touchdowns last year and should see a notable jump in production, even if he isn't the true No. 1 wideout. He has a stronger rapport with Mahomes than late-2022 addition Kadarius Toney or rookie Rashee Rice, and he's playing in an offense that ranked fifth in pass attempts a year ago.
*Rankings from FantasyPros and current as of 8/30