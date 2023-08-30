X

    FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Wednesday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

    Joe TanseyAugust 30, 2023

    USA's Anthony Edwards reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group C match between USA and Jordan at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, metro Manila on August 30, 2023. (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON / AFP) (Photo by SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images)
    SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images

    Anthony Edwards and the United States finished off the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup group stage with their biggest win of the tournament to date.

    The United States thumped Jordan 110-62 behind 22 points from Edwards. Bobby Portis, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Brunson all scored in double figures as well.

    Wednesday marked another chance for the stars of the tournament to shine, including Slovenia's Luka Doncic.

    Doncic filled up the stat sheet yet again as Slovenia completed a perfect group stage.

    Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic turned in the best individual performance of the eight-game slate, as he made all of his nine field goals and knocked down five three-pointers in Serbia's win over South Sudan.

    Wednesday Scores

    Group B

    Serbia 115, South Sudan 83

    Puerto Rico 107, China 89

    Group C

    United States 110, Jordan 62

    Greece 83, New Zealand 74

    Group F

    Georgia 70, Venezuela 59

    Slovenia 92, Cape Verde 77

    Group G

    Brazil 89, Ivory Coast 77

    Spain 85, Iran 65

    USA Routs Jordan

    Edwards led the United States' rout of Jordan to finish off Group C action.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Anthony Edwards only needed 19 minutes to cook up a feast today.
📊 22 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | TCL Player of the Game

    Edwards shot 50 percent from the field and went 3-for-5 from three-point range in the USA-leading scoring performance.

    Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero provided some highlight-reel material in the blowout victory.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Austin Reaves. The elevation.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    You can cross out 'fake-out on the dunk' out of your #FIBAWC bingo card.
Paolo Banchero is nice.

    The United States topped Group C with victories over Jordan, Greece and New Zealand. Greece advanced to the second round behind the United States thanks to its Wednesday victory over New Zealand.

    The United States will play Montenegro and Lithuania, the top two teams from Group D, in the second round. The top two teams from the four second-round groups qualify for the quarterfinals.

    Luka Doncic Shines Again For Slovenia

    Doncic produced Slovenia's game highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals in a win over Cape Verde.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Luka Doncic today:

19 PTS
7 REB
9 AST
4 STL

Led Slovenia in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Luka Doncic is box office

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Luka with the casual NO-LOOK pass: TOUCHDOWN

    Doncic and Slovenia won all three Group F games to advance into the second round, where they will face Australia and Germany.

    Slovenia, who won EuroBasket in 2017 and took fourth at the 2020 Summer Olympics, is looking for its best World Cup finish in history. Its current top finish is seventh place from 2014.

    Nikola Jovic Stars For Serbia

    Jovic turned in a perfect performance from the field in Serbia's blowout win over South Sudan.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    All buckets, no misses

Nikola Jovic took TCL Player of the Game honors after going perfect from the field vs. South Sudan!

📊 25 PTS | 5 3PM | 9/9 FGs | 29 EFF

    FIBA @FIBA

    Nikola Jovic in the first quarter against South Sudan

10 PTS on a perfect 4/4 FG

    Bogdan Bogdanovic joined Jovic over 20 points in the win that secured first place in Group B for Serbia.

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints

    Serbia DOMINATES South Sudan in the 115-83 #FIBAWC matchup win

Nikola Jovic: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 9-of-9 FG, 5-of-5 3PT

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 23 PTS, 9 AST, 8-of-13 FG, 6-of-9 3PT

Nikola Milutinov: 17 PTS, 10 REB, 8-of-10 FG

    Serbia will face Italy and then Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic in the second round as it tries to advance to the quarterfinals out of Group I, which also includes Puerto Rico.