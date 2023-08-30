FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Wednesday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Wednesday Group Scores, Highlights and ReactionAugust 30, 2023
Anthony Edwards and the United States finished off the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup group stage with their biggest win of the tournament to date.
The United States thumped Jordan 110-62 behind 22 points from Edwards. Bobby Portis, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Brunson all scored in double figures as well.
Wednesday marked another chance for the stars of the tournament to shine, including Slovenia's Luka Doncic.
Doncic filled up the stat sheet yet again as Slovenia completed a perfect group stage.
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic turned in the best individual performance of the eight-game slate, as he made all of his nine field goals and knocked down five three-pointers in Serbia's win over South Sudan.
Wednesday Scores
Group B
Serbia 115, South Sudan 83
Puerto Rico 107, China 89
Group C
United States 110, Jordan 62
Greece 83, New Zealand 74
Group F
Georgia 70, Venezuela 59
Slovenia 92, Cape Verde 77
Group G
Brazil 89, Ivory Coast 77
Spain 85, Iran 65
USA Routs Jordan
Edwards led the United States' rout of Jordan to finish off Group C action.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆
Anthony Edwards only needed 19 minutes to cook up a feast today. 🥘

📊 22 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | TCL Player of the Game
Edwards shot 50 percent from the field and went 3-for-5 from three-point range in the USA-leading scoring performance.
Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero provided some highlight-reel material in the blowout victory.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆
Austin Reaves. The elevation. 😳
The United States topped Group C with victories over Jordan, Greece and New Zealand. Greece advanced to the second round behind the United States thanks to its Wednesday victory over New Zealand.
The United States will play Montenegro and Lithuania, the top two teams from Group D, in the second round. The top two teams from the four second-round groups qualify for the quarterfinals.
Luka Doncic Shines Again For Slovenia
Doncic produced Slovenia's game highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals in a win over Cape Verde.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆
Luka Doncic is box office 🎥
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆
Luka with the casual NO-LOOK pass: TOUCHDOWN 🏈😮
Doncic and Slovenia won all three Group F games to advance into the second round, where they will face Australia and Germany.
Slovenia, who won EuroBasket in 2017 and took fourth at the 2020 Summer Olympics, is looking for its best World Cup finish in history. Its current top finish is seventh place from 2014.
Nikola Jovic Stars For Serbia
Jovic turned in a perfect performance from the field in Serbia's blowout win over South Sudan.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆
All buckets, no misses 🪣

Nikola Jovic took TCL Player of the Game honors after going perfect from the field vs. South Sudan! 🔥

📊 25 PTS | 5 3PM | 9/9 FGs | 29 EFF
FIBA
Nikola Jovic in the first quarter against South Sudan 👇

10 PTS on a perfect 4/4 FG 🔥
Bogdan Bogdanovic joined Jovic over 20 points in the win that secured first place in Group B for Serbia.
ClutchPoints
Serbia DOMINATES South Sudan in the 115-83 matchup win 😤

Nikola Jovic: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 9-of-9 FG, 5-of-5 3PT

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 23 PTS, 9 AST, 8-of-13 FG, 6-of-9 3PT

Nikola Milutinov: 17 PTS, 10 REB, 8-of-10 FG
Serbia will face Italy and then Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic in the second round as it tries to advance to the quarterfinals out of Group I, which also includes Puerto Rico.