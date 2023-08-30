FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Wednesday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards and the United States finished off the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup group stage with their biggest win of the tournament to date.

The United States thumped Jordan 110-62 behind 22 points from Edwards. Bobby Portis, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Brunson all scored in double figures as well.

Wednesday marked another chance for the stars of the tournament to shine, including Slovenia's Luka Doncic.

Doncic filled up the stat sheet yet again as Slovenia completed a perfect group stage.

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic turned in the best individual performance of the eight-game slate, as he made all of his nine field goals and knocked down five three-pointers in Serbia's win over South Sudan.

Wednesday Scores

Group B

Serbia 115, South Sudan 83

Puerto Rico 107, China 89

Group C

United States 110, Jordan 62

Greece 83, New Zealand 74

Group F

Georgia 70, Venezuela 59

Slovenia 92, Cape Verde 77

Group G

Brazil 89, Ivory Coast 77

Spain 85, Iran 65

USA Routs Jordan

Edwards led the United States' rout of Jordan to finish off Group C action.

Edwards shot 50 percent from the field and went 3-for-5 from three-point range in the USA-leading scoring performance.

Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero provided some highlight-reel material in the blowout victory.

The United States topped Group C with victories over Jordan, Greece and New Zealand. Greece advanced to the second round behind the United States thanks to its Wednesday victory over New Zealand.

The United States will play Montenegro and Lithuania, the top two teams from Group D, in the second round. The top two teams from the four second-round groups qualify for the quarterfinals.

Luka Doncic Shines Again For Slovenia

Doncic produced Slovenia's game highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals in a win over Cape Verde.

Doncic and Slovenia won all three Group F games to advance into the second round, where they will face Australia and Germany.

Slovenia, who won EuroBasket in 2017 and took fourth at the 2020 Summer Olympics, is looking for its best World Cup finish in history. Its current top finish is seventh place from 2014.

Nikola Jovic Stars For Serbia

Jovic turned in a perfect performance from the field in Serbia's blowout win over South Sudan.

Bogdan Bogdanovic joined Jovic over 20 points in the win that secured first place in Group B for Serbia.

Serbia will face Italy and then Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic in the second round as it tries to advance to the quarterfinals out of Group I, which also includes Puerto Rico.