NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles Haven't Interested Patriots in FA amid QB Cuts

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are in need of a backup quarterback for Mac Jones, but it appears two free agent veterans can be scratched off the list of potential candidates.

New England has not shown interest in either Carson Wentz or Nick Foles as a backup to Jones, according to MassLive's Mark Daniels.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.