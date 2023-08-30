Bold Predictions for Dolphins' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Miami Dolphins come into the 2023 NFL regular season with a similar offensive setup as Mike McDaniel's first year as head coach.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are expected to dominate the targets coming from Tua Tagovailoa in the passing game.

The only surprise between the two star wide receivers would be if Waddle eclipses Hill in receiving yards.

Hill outgained Waddle by 354 receiving yards, but he had one fewer touchdown and his longest reception was 20 yards shorter compared to Waddle.

Waddle had 53 fewer targets and 44 less receptions than Hill in their first year together, and the only way he eclipses Hill in yards is if that target share becomes more equal in 2023.

The Dolphins have some questions elsewhere on the offense. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are expected to split the duties at running back. Braxton Berrios has to carve his niche into the offense as the No. 3 wide receiver.

Berrios might cut into some of Hill's targets, but he could also be a factor in the ground game closer to the end zone.