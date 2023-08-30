Bold Predictions for Dolphins' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 30, 2023
Bold Predictions for Dolphins' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season
The Miami Dolphins come into the 2023 NFL regular season with a similar offensive setup as Mike McDaniel's first year as head coach.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are expected to dominate the targets coming from Tua Tagovailoa in the passing game.
The only surprise between the two star wide receivers would be if Waddle eclipses Hill in receiving yards.
Hill outgained Waddle by 354 receiving yards, but he had one fewer touchdown and his longest reception was 20 yards shorter compared to Waddle.
Waddle had 53 fewer targets and 44 less receptions than Hill in their first year together, and the only way he eclipses Hill in yards is if that target share becomes more equal in 2023.
The Dolphins have some questions elsewhere on the offense. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are expected to split the duties at running back. Braxton Berrios has to carve his niche into the offense as the No. 3 wide receiver.
Berrios might cut into some of Hill's targets, but he could also be a factor in the ground game closer to the end zone.
Receiving Yards: Jaylen Waddle
Hill or Waddle will lead the Dolphins in every receiving category as long as they stay healthy.
Waddle has a gap to make up to Hill in receiving yards, and there is a path to him being on top of the receiving-yard chart.
Waddle's personal totals of 117 targets and 75 receptions are capable of increasing a bit, especially if he improves on his 64.1 percent catch rate.
The Alabama product had a far better yards per catch total than Hill in 2022. Waddle averaged 18.1 yards compared to Hill's 14.4.
If Waddle keeps that edge over Hill and catches more of his targets, he could make up the gap to his teammate.
Hill brought in 70 percent of his 170 targets. He will probably still lead the Dolphins in targets, but he could lose out in the red zone to the taller Waddle.
If Waddle beats out Hill, the gap will not be massive, and it is very likely that both players eclipse the 1,300 yard mark for the second straight season.
Rushing Touchdowns: Braxton Berrios
Berrios needs a defined role inside the Miami offense.
He will not receive a large share of targets as long as Hill and Waddle are healthy, so the Dolphins coaching staff must get creative.
Berrios recorded four rushing touchdowns and earned nine first downs on 19 carries during his three seasons with the New York Jets.
Miami could use the slot receiver's speed in the red zone to deceive defenses that lock in on Hill and Waddle.
The Dolphins do not have a dominant pass-catching tight end on the roster, so that should not be a concern of defenses until one emerges.
Mostert and Wilson each had three rushing touchdowns in 2022. Five other players, including Hill, contributed the other six scores on the ground.
Mostert and Wilson could split red-zone duties once again, and that may lead to low scoring totals from both running backs.
That leaves an opening for Berrios to be the star of gadget plays inside the red zone for a team that may need some creativity to get around certain defensive alignments.
Rushing Yards: Jeff Wilson Jr.
Miami's running back duo is serviceable for what the team wants to do with its offense.
Neither Mostert or Wilson are expected to run for 1,000 yards, but they are expected to useful when called upon.
Mostert totaled a career high of 891 rushing yards as the primary back in 2022. Wilson was second on the team with 392 yards.
Last season marked just the second time that the 31-year-old Mostert played 16 games in a regular season.
Wilson has not had a clean bill of health yet in his NFL career either. He only played in eight games last year and his career high is 12 games in a single season.
All of these numbers support the Dolphins going all in for Jonathan Taylor, but until that happens, they have to make due with their current duo.
Wilson is five years younger than Mostert, and that could play a role in the rushing splits as the season goes on.
Neither player can be relied upon to stay healthy for 17 games, so if the leading mark is around 600 yards, it is attainable for Wilson if he can play in 12 contests, like he did in 2020 when he had 600 yards and seven scores for the San Francisco 49ers.