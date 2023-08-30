Bold Predictions for Patriots' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots' newest offensive signing could make the biggest change to any pre-training camp statistical expectations.

Ezekiel Elliott was brought in as the complement to Rhamondre Stevenson after the Patriots let Damien Harris go in free agency and then signed and released James Robinson.

Elliott is not the feature running back he used to be, but he can still make an impact in short-yardage and red-zone situations.

That should terrify anyone who selected Stevenson in a fantasy football draft because the touchdown production could be split instead of one-sided now.

The Patriots' two other major offensive additions are expected to impact the Mac Jones-led offense right away.

JuJu Smith-Schuster comes in with the expectations of a No. 1 wide receiver, while Mike Gesicki could have a bounce-back season in the end zone after struggling for consistency with the Miami Dolphins in 2022.