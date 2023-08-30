X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jets HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 4

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 30, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    Preseason games might not count in the standings.

    But they certainly count for bragging rights when it's the battle for New York.

    The New York Jets' preseason game against the New York Giants took center stage in Tuesday's episode of Hard Knocks, but that also meant some additional practice stress with the Big Apple showdown looming. Even future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers was feeling it.

    There was a stretch when the offense struggled with false starts, dropped passes and made mistakes on routes, and Rodgers was visibly upset and cursing. That's when he tapped into his inner coach and started designing routes for Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb and the other receivers.

    Things naturally improved after the quarterback became angry, which viewers noticed:

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    Now Aaron Rodgers sounds like every <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> fan the last 13 years 😂😂😂

    Peter Mallett @peter_mallett93

    A pissed off Aaron Rodgers during this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> episode 😂😂😂

    Jets HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 4
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Junior @DeucesJr

    Aaron Rodgers this episode <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hardknocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hardknocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/hjUlLO4jyL">pic.twitter.com/hjUlLO4jyL</a>

    Dayne Jacobson @DayneJacobson

    Aaron Rodgers needs to be an OC down the road!

    Vinny Michael @Vinnymichael15

    Angry Aaron Rodgers is a BADD MANN 👀

    Paulie Bruz @Paulie_Bruz

    Angry Aaron Rodgers just made me feel alive <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Rodgers may be the star of the offense, but he shared the starring role of Tuesday's episode with Nathaniel Hackett.

    The offensive coordinator teased Rodgers about getting his hair cut by a Flowbee, told his team he expects them to dance together when they score a touchdown and said the Jets will be calling the red zone the gold zone with a reference to Goldmember from Austin Powers.

    Ryan O'Keefe @Rokeefe29

    Hackett lives off vibes and positivity and it's perfect.

    NYJ Matt @NYJ_Matt

    I will be writing in Nathaniel Hackett on my 2024 Presidential Ballot <br><br>The leader we need and deserve <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    jets west @jetstothewest

    nathaniel hackett may be the most likable coach in the nfl

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Nathaniel Hackett giving Aaron Rodgers a haircut before the first game <a href="https://t.co/RorCckVXjA">pic.twitter.com/RorCckVXjA</a>

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    Nathaniel Hackett is such a goofball. Great team meeting. 😂

    Marques Eversoll @MarquesEversoll

    Nathaniel Hackett is more than just a funny football coach. He's hilarious.

    While this year's Hard Knocks isn't focusing as much on player cuts like in the past, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart—who has since been released—and wide receiver Jerome Kapp—who has since been waived—were highlighted during Tuesday's episode.

    Smart embraced the time he called a charcuterie board a "car coochie board" and made some for his fellow defensive linemen, while Kapp earned a shoutout from Eminem himself after he brought the house down in last week's episode by performing one of Slim Shady's raps from the movie 8 Mile:

    Marshall Mathers @Eminem

    🫡 <a href="https://twitter.com/JeromeKapp85?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeromeKapp85</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HBO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/7nLRYSedZ0">pic.twitter.com/7nLRYSedZ0</a>

    The Good, The Bad and The Jets Podcast @GoodBadJetsPod

    Tanzel Smart brings the camaraderie to the D-Line room. Hope he sticks on the practice squad. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Regnu Mas @Unger2Unger

    That Tanzel Smart segment 😢 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Conor Sheeran @conor__sheeran

    Tanzel Smart deserved a roster spot simply for his pronunciation of charcuterie board <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/kpES5nVMLL">https://t.co/kpES5nVMLL</a>

    Madelyn @Madelynt212

    I'm rooting for Tanzel Smart so hard. I hope he signs to PS, and finds his way back to the Active Roster

    Attention eventually turned to the game but not before a memorable Sopranos homage with head coach Robert Saleh driving to the stadium and looking at the scenery in his rearview mirror.

    Natalie Sparbeck @NatSparbeck

    Robert Saleh driving into Met Life via Tony Soprano-style deserves an Emmy Award. <a href="https://twitter.com/HBO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBO</a>, you win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Ryan Stieg @RyanStieg

    Using the Sopranos theme for Robert Saleh's drive to MetLife Stadium was a nice touch <a href="https://t.co/Fq9Wg9LYNs">pic.twitter.com/Fq9Wg9LYNs</a>

    Conor Sheeran @conor__sheeran

    That Robert Saleh/Sopranos crossover sequence <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/GBk2S4YMHM">pic.twitter.com/GBk2S4YMHM</a>

    Cam Belden 🐺 @BeldenCameron

    Robert Saleh driving to MetLife to the Sopranos intro is Peak TV <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hardknocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hardknocks</a>

    It was Rodgers' first game experience with the Jets, and all that anger in practice paid off with a touchdown pass to Wilson. New York's AFC team also got two touchdown passes from Tim Boyle to Alex Erickson in the fourth quarter to secure the 32-24 victory.

    "The Jets have big plans to own this town, maybe even the whole league," narrator Liev Schreiber said after the game.

    The next step in making those plans a reality is the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.