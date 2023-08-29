Jets' Dalvin Cook Says He'll Play Week 1 vs. Bills After Shoulder Injury Recovery

AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr

New York Jets fans will have the opportunity to see their team's new running back in the season opener.

Rich Cimini of ESPN noted Dalvin Cook said he will be ready for the Sept. 11 showdown against the Buffalo Bills and did "everything" in Tuesday's practice. It was his first practice since he signed with the Jets on Aug. 14.

Cook, who spent the first six seasons of his career on the Minnesota Vikings, was away because of the birth of his first child and the recovery of his left shoulder following surgery.

He isn't the only Jets running back coming off an injury, as Breece Hall tore his ACL last season. Yet Cimini noted the plan is to play both in Week 1.

"I don't know. I'm kind of excited to see," Cook said when asked how he and Hall will share the ball. "I've got a great skill set. I come with a unique skill set. I can catch the ball out of the backfield, and I can be explosive in any position on the offense. I'm just looking forward to how they use me."

Expectations are as high as they have been in years for New York thanks to the additions of Aaron Rodgers and Cook to an offense that already had Hall and Garrett Wilson. Throw in a defense with the talent to be among the league's best, and anything short of a deep playoff run would be a disappointment.

Cook will be ready to start that postseason push from the opening game.