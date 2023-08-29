Yankees Rumors: Harrison Bader Placed on Waivers amid NYY's Struggles

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

The New York Yankees reportedly continue to make roster changes amid their lost 2023 season.

According to Newsday's Erik Boland, the Yankees placed outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers on Tuesday. The move comes after the team announced the release of veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

