Yankees Rumors: Harrison Bader Placed on Waivers amid NYY's Struggles

Yankees Rumors: Harrison Bader Placed on Waivers amid NYY's StrugglesAugust 29, 2023
The New York Yankees reportedly continue to make roster changes amid their lost 2023 season.
According to Newsday's Erik Boland, the Yankees placed outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers on Tuesday. The move comes after the team announced the release of veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson.
Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal
Other players currently on waivers, per sources: Yankees OF Harrison Bader, Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco, White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger, Tigers RP José Cisnero. Claims awarded in reverse order of winning percentage as of Thursday. Teams on fringes of wild-card race likely to be most… <a href="https://t.co/1kKgeo48NZ">https://t.co/1kKgeo48NZ</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.