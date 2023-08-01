Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY in 'Partial Sell-Mode' with Luis Severino, Harrison Bader

Al Bello/Getty Images

In the midst of a disappointing season, the New York Yankees are reportedly prepared to move some of their big-name players before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees appear to be "at least in partial-sell mode," as they are "open to talking about their walk-year players" such as starting pitcher Luis Severino, outfielder Harrison Bader, utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and relief pitcher Wandy Peralta.

With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the Yankees are trying to "see if they could move out some veterans for prospects and perhaps salary relief while trying to acquire pieces that have control beyond the 2023 season," per Sherman. That type of strategy "exemplifies that the leadership is not overly optimistic about the playoff chances of this group."

At 55-51 following Monday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees are in sole possession of last place in the AL East. New York has been hindered by injuries to key players throughout the season, which hurt the team's chances of being competitive against elite squads.

Severino was once the ace of the Yankees staff, but he has struggled mightily this season. His 7.49 ERA is the third-worst among pitchers with at least 50 innings this season.

Bader has shown flashes of production but has struggled to stay on the field, developing a reputation of being injury-prone with two stints on the injured list this year. He's appeared in 56 games and has a .260 batting average with seven home runs and 33 RBI.

Peralta "arguably has the greatest value to the 2023 team," per Sherman. The 32-year-old lefty has a 2.29 ERA in 47 appearances while holding opponents to a .188 batting average.

Kiner-Falefa is a versatile player who can line up at multiple positions in the infield and the outfield. He's batting .257 with five homers and 28 RBI.

Time is running out for the Yankees to try to get anything in return for any of these players. It remains to be seen if New York will be able to move them prior to Tuesday's deadline.