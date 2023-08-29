Josh Donaldson Released by Yankees; Former AL MVP Hitting .142 in 2023

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

After an overwhelmingly disappointing performance over the past year and a half, Josh Donaldson's time with the New York Yankees has come to an end.

The Yankees announced on Tuesday that the 2015 American League MVP has been released. Donaldson is hitting just .142 in 33 games played this season.

