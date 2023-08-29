Cowboys' Trey Lance Says His 'Eyes Lit Up' After Hearing 49ers Dealt Him to Dallas

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Trey Lance is happy to be part of America's Team.

The quarterback told reporters his "eyes lit up" when he found out it was the Dallas Cowboys who acquired him from the San Francisco 49ers via trade.

"When I heard Cowboys, I had a big smile on my face," he said, while also adding that quarterback Dak Prescott has "welcomed me with open arms. That meant a lot to me. Just tons and tons of respect for him."

To say Lance's time in San Francisco didn't work out as hoped and expected would be an understatement.

The 49ers traded three first-round picks to move up and select him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. Yet he played in just eight games with four starts for the team thanks in part to injuries and in part to his position on the depth chart.

San Francisco traded him to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, and perhaps the change of scenery and opportunity to learn under Prescott will help him turn his career around. After all, Lance is just 23 years old and still could develop into a productive quarterback down the line.

He is thrilled he will have a chance to do so with the Cowboys.