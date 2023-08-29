Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Draft Strategy, Colts RBs' Outlook After Star Not Traded

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts failed to trade star running back Jonathan Taylor before their self-imposed Tuesday deadline, keeping the disgruntled speedster on the team for the 2023 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts decided to hold onto Taylor after their inability to "find what it felt was a fair-value offer" for him. Schefter noted that the 24-year-old will remain on the physically unable to perform list, which makes him ineligible to play in at least the first four weeks of the upcoming campaign.

With Taylor unavailable to start the season, the Colts are left with three running backs on their roster: Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull. Let's take a look at how fantasy football managers should approach the Indianapolis backfield during their drafts.

Starting with Taylor, it will be a steep drop from his projection entering the 2022 season, when he was pegged as the top running back on the draft board. He should not be viewed as anything higher than a risky mid-round pick because of the uncertainty surrounding his playing status.

There's no guarantee that Taylor will be ready or willing to play in Week 5 when he's eligible to be removed from the PUP list. His dissatisfaction with negotiations for a contract extension with the Colts could cause him to continue his holdout well into the season unless the two sides come to an agreement on a new deal.

As for the rest of the Colts running backs, none of them should be viewed as anything higher than RB2 or flex options.

Moss is the most experienced of the trio as a 2020 third-round pick. He was acquired by Indianapolis in the middle of last season from the Buffalo Bills and he has career numbers of 301 carries, 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns. He should see the bulk of the team's carries to start the season, so he should be targeted in the middle of fantasy football drafts.

Jackson is entering his third season with the Colts after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He appeared in 16 games last year as a backup running back and notched 68 carries for 236 yards and a touchdown, but he also added some production as a receiver with 30 catches for 209 yards and a score. He will likely be available on waiver wires, but it wouldn't hurt to stash him with a late-round pick depending on the size of your league.

A fifth-round pick in this year's draft out of Northwestern, Hull played in all three of Indianapolis' preseason games and recorded 17 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. He doesn't appear in line for a big role to start the season, but he should be monitored throughout the year in case he has a breakout game and takes over as the Colts' top option.