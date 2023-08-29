NFL Rumors: Albert Okwuegbunam Traded to Eagles; Broncos Get 6th-Round Draft Pick

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are trading tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The news comes after Mike Klis of KUSA-TV reported Tuesday that the Broncos were waiving Okwuegbunam.

Former Broncos general manager John Elway selected Okwuegbunam in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Missouri.

The 25-year-old appeared in four games during his rookie season before being ruled out for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL. He emerged as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Noah Fant in 2021, catching 33 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

When the Broncos traded Fant to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2022 campaign, Okwuegbunam was projected to take over as Denver's starting tight end. However, he failed to excel under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, catching 10 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in eight games.

Okwuegbunam was eventually benched in favor of Eric Saubert and he continued to drop down the depth chart behind Greg Dulcich and Eric Tomlinson as the Denver offense struggled mightily in Russell Wilson's first season as the franchise's quarterback following a trade from Seattle.

Heading into the 2023 season, Dulcich and former New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman will lead a tight end unit that also includes Chris Manhertz and rookie Nate Adkins.

