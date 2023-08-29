Cowboys Rumors: Noah Igbinoghene Traded to Dallas; Dolphins Get Kelvin Joseph

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly acquired a recent first-round draft pick on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins traded cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to the Cowboys in exchange for cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Igbinoghene was the No. 30 pick in the 2020 draft, while Joseph was a second-round selection in 2021.

After playing in 16 games during his rookie season, Igbinoghene has appeared in the same amount of games combined over the past two seasons. He made nine appearances in 2022 and totaled 10 tackles. The 23-year-old has career numbers of 29 total tackles, five passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovery. He also saw some time as a kick returner as a rookie.

Igbinoghene became expendable after the Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple last month to replace star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams but is expected to miss a chunk of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to repair his left meniscus. Miami was hoping Ramsey and Xavien Howard would combine to form one of the top cornerback tandems in the league, but it will be some time before they're able to be on the field together.

Igbinoghene joins a talented Cowboys defensive backfield that includes star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, and veteran Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year who was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

The Cowboys will open the 2023 season in a primetime matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 10.