Video: Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Flies in Fighter Jet with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Air Garopppolo has taken on a whole new meaning.

Partnering with USAA, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently took to the skies with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Garoppolo went through a rigorous training program before jumping into an F-16 fighter jet and flying at speeds up to 1,500 mph. He earned the call sign "Jimmy 9Gs" during the unforgettable experience.

Garoppolo already had great admiration and respect for members of the military as his grandfather served in the Marine Corps. However, his recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base gave him an even greater appreciation for what they do.

Garoppolo, who spent the last six years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, signed with the Raiders this offseason after the franchise parted ways with veteran Derek Carr.

Teaming up with Josh McDaniels and Davante Adams, the 31-year-old is hoping to lead the Raiders back into the playoffs after Las Vegas finished the 2022 campaign with a 6-11 record.