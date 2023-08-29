NFL Exec: Rams' Aaron Donald 'Still the Better Player' Over Chiefs' Chris Jones

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

There is no better defensive tackle in the NFL than Los Angeles Rams veteran Aaron Donald, according to one league executive.

When asked which defensive tackle is the hardest to plan for, evaluators gave the nod to Donald over Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones heading into the 2023 campaign.

"He's one of the few guys I've ever seen who gets triple-teamed on occasion," an NFL vice president of personnel said of Donald, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Occasionally, you will literally see that. He's a monster player. And he works hard enough that he will age well, even if he declines slightly."

The executive added: "Jones can play defensive end or tackle, so that gives him a little more positional flex, but Donald is still the better player."

Donald appeared in 11 games last season due to an ankle injury, posting five sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is undoubtedly better than Jones when healthy, though the Chiefs defensive tackle had an impressive 2022 campaign, posting 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 44 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits in 17 games en route to a third-place finish in DPOY voting.

If Donald remains healthy in 2023, there's little doubt he'll be among the top candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and the same can be said for Jones if he returns to the field amid a contract holdout.