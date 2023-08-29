Jimmy Garoppolo: Trey Lance Trade from 49ers to Cowboys Was 'Weird Situation'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo took a not-so-subtle dig at his former team in the wake of Trey Lance being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Appearing on SI Now with Robin Lundberg, Garoppolo called the Lance trade a "weird situation" before saying there have been "a lot of weird situations" for the San Francisco 49ers.

Two years after trading three first-round draft picks to move up and select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, the 49ers traded him to the Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick on Aug. 25.

The move came after Lance was beaten out by Sam Darnold to be San Francisco's No. 2 quarterback behind Brock Purdy going into the regular season.

Garoppolo certainly knows from what he speaks. The 31-year-old was the Niners' starter at the time they made the trade in 2021 to get Lance.

After Garoppolo led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game during the 2021 season, the expectation was he would be traded with Lance taking over as the starter.

While Lance did get the keys to the car going into last season, Garoppolo surprisingly stayed with the 49ers after restructuring his contract late in the preseason.

Garoppolo wound up being inserted into the starting lineup in Week 2 when Lance suffered a season-ending fibula fracture and ligament disruption on a quarterback run play.

In Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, Garoppolo's season ended when he broke his foot in the first quarter. Rookie Brock Purdy took over and never looked back. He went 5-0 with 1,098 yards, 11 touchdowns and a 68.5 completion percentage in the final five games.

Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game before tearing his UCL early in the first quarter on a hit by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick. The 23-year-old has recovered from offseason surgery and looks ready to start in Week 1 on Sept. 10.

Garoppolo left the 49ers as a free agent to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. He went 38-17 in 55 starts and led San Francisco to the playoffs twice, including a trip to Super Bowl 54, during his six seasons with the team.