NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings' Jalen Reagor Eyed by Teams Ahead of Roster Cuts Deadline

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have received trade interest in wide receiver Jalen Reagor, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The report comes hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players. ESPN's Kevin Seifert projected Reagor would get cut, so a trade would allow Minnesota to receive some level of compensation for a player who might be on the way out regardless.

Of course, the general uncertainty surrounding the 2020 first-round pick might lead interested suitors to simply wait for the roster deadline.

Minnesota acquired Reagor around this time last year, sending a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. That he could be on the move once again speaks to how his value has continued to decline following his disappointing spell with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 24-year-old appeared in every game for the Vikings in 2022 but caught just eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. Not surprisingly, the team declined his fifth-year option, which would've paid him almost $13 million in 2024.

Assuming his days in Minnesota are numbered, another franchise might be willing to give Reagor a shot. It's still a little too early to write off the idea he could grow into a productive wideout on some scale.

Should he get cut, Reagor might have to work his way up from the practice squad, though, because immediately jumping into the active squad could prove to be a challenge.