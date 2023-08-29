X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings' Jalen Reagor Eyed by Teams Ahead of Roster Cuts Deadline

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 29, 2023

    EAGAN, MN - AUGUST 12: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor (5) runs with the ball during Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on August 12, 2023 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings have received trade interest in wide receiver Jalen Reagor, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    The report comes hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players. ESPN's Kevin Seifert projected Reagor would get cut, so a trade would allow Minnesota to receive some level of compensation for a player who might be on the way out regardless.

    Of course, the general uncertainty surrounding the 2020 first-round pick might lead interested suitors to simply wait for the roster deadline.

    Andrew Krammer @Andrew_Krammer

    Reagor has over $2.4 million gtd in salary, which can only be freed up via trade. Brandon Powell has seemingly made the roster after sitting out the preseason finale. <a href="https://t.co/KePqncuBbT">https://t.co/KePqncuBbT</a>

    Minnesota acquired Reagor around this time last year, sending a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. That he could be on the move once again speaks to how his value has continued to decline following his disappointing spell with the Philadelphia Eagles.

    The 24-year-old appeared in every game for the Vikings in 2022 but caught just eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. Not surprisingly, the team declined his fifth-year option, which would've paid him almost $13 million in 2024.

    Assuming his days in Minnesota are numbered, another franchise might be willing to give Reagor a shot. It's still a little too early to write off the idea he could grow into a productive wideout on some scale.

    Sean Borman @SeanBormanNFL

    Hell of a catch by Jalen Reagor <a href="https://t.co/QQ7z897azd">pic.twitter.com/QQ7z897azd</a>

    NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings' Jalen Reagor Eyed by Teams Ahead of Roster Cuts Deadline
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Should he get cut, Reagor might have to work his way up from the practice squad, though, because immediately jumping into the active squad could prove to be a challenge.