Patriots Rumors: Kendrick Bourne Drawing Interest; WR Not Available for Trade

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly are receiving inquiries about a member of their receiving corps, but they're turning teams away.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots "have gotten calls" regarding wideout Kendrick Bourne, "but they've told teams he's not available."

Bourne was also the subject of trade inquiries during the 2022 season, but the Patriots chose to hold onto him at the trade deadline. The 28-year-old is entering the final season of his three-year, $15 million contract with New England and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Bourne appeared in 16 games for the Patriots last season and recorded 35 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown. His production dropped from his 2021 campaign in which he registered career highs of 55 receptions, 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite his lackluster 2022 season, Bourne's roster spot appears to be secured ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline. The Patriots added JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency and re-signed DeVante Parker, giving them an experienced receivers' room.

New England didn't get much production from its receiving corps during the preseason, as rookie Kayshon Boutte led the team with 56 receiving yards and was the only player to catch a touchdown. Boutte, fellow rookie Demario Douglas and second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton are the options for the team's remaining roster spots.

The Patriots are surely hoping to make the right decisions to build around third-year quarterback Mac Jones, who is coming off a disappointing showing in 2022.

New England will open the 2023 campaign on Sunday, Sept. 10 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.