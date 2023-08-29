FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Tuesday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

AP Photo/Hiro Komae

Josh Giddey and Australia ended the chances of FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan qualifying for the second round.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star turned in a double-double on Tuesday to secure Australia's position among the 16 best teams in the tournament.

Giddey's OKC teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again featured in a starring role for Canada, as he broke loose for 16 points in the third quarter in a win over Latvia.

Six other teams officially joined Australia and Canada in the second round with their Tuesday results.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Dominican Republic won Group A with Italy finishing in second place, Jonas Valanciunas helped Lithuania top Group D over Montenegro, Germany advanced with Australia from Group E and Latvia moved on with Canada from Group H despite losing on Tuesday.

Tuesday Scores

Group A

Dominican Republic 75, Angola 67

Italy 90, Philippines 83

Group D

Egypt 100, Mexico 72

Lithuania 91, Montenegro 71

Group E

Australia 109, Japan 89

Germany 101, Finland 75

Group H

France 85, Lebanon 79

Canada 101, Latvia 75

Josh Giddey Leads Australia Past Japan

Giddey saved his best performance of the tournament to date for the group-stage finale.

The Australian point guard had 26 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in his team's 20-point victory over Japan.

Giddey was one of two Australians to record a double-double on Tuesday. Xavier Cooks contributed 24 points and 16 rebounds in the winning effort.

Australia's win allowed it to advance into the second round alongside Germany out of Group E.

Australia and Germany will play two games against the advancing teams from Group F, which will likely be Slovenia and Georgia. That means Giddey will go head-to-head with Luka Doncic on either Friday or Sunday.

Canada Uses Second-Half Surge To Beat Latvia

Canada finished off a perfect group stage with a win over Latvia.

The Canadians pulled away in the third quarter thanks to another scoring outburst from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Canada topped Group H with convincing wins over France, Lebanon and Latvia.

The Canadians have to be viewed as one of the tournament favorites going into the second round, and they will receive a championship-caliber test on Sunday when they take on Spain.