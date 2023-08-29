FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Tuesday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Tuesday Group Scores, Highlights and ReactionAugust 29, 2023
Josh Giddey and Australia ended the chances of FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan qualifying for the second round.
The Oklahoma City Thunder star turned in a double-double on Tuesday to secure Australia's position among the 16 best teams in the tournament.
Giddey's OKC teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again featured in a starring role for Canada, as he broke loose for 16 points in the third quarter in a win over Latvia.
Six other teams officially joined Australia and Canada in the second round with their Tuesday results.
Karl-Anthony Towns' Dominican Republic won Group A with Italy finishing in second place, Jonas Valanciunas helped Lithuania top Group D over Montenegro, Germany advanced with Australia from Group E and Latvia moved on with Canada from Group H despite losing on Tuesday.
Tuesday Scores
Group A
Dominican Republic 75, Angola 67
Italy 90, Philippines 83
Group D
Egypt 100, Mexico 72
Lithuania 91, Montenegro 71
Group E
Australia 109, Japan 89
Germany 101, Finland 75
Group H
France 85, Lebanon 79
Canada 101, Latvia 75
Josh Giddey Leads Australia Past Japan
Giddey saved his best performance of the tournament to date for the group-stage finale.
The Australian point guard had 26 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in his team's 20-point victory over Japan.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC
📊 26 PTS I 5 REB I 11 AST

Josh Giddey's double-double earns him TCL Player of the Game! 🙌
Giddey was one of two Australians to record a double-double on Tuesday. Xavier Cooks contributed 24 points and 16 rebounds in the winning effort.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC
Xavier Cooks goes BEAST mode with the block and slam 💪 😤
NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz
GIDDEY & COOKS! Team Australia beat Team Japan, 109-89, behind 24+ PTS from both Josh Giddey & Xavier Cooks! 🇦🇺

Giddey: 26 PTS, 11 AST, 5 REB, 10/18 FGM
Cooks: 24 PTS, 16 REB, 12/20 FGM
Josh Green: 15 PTS, 4 STL, 5/7 FGM
Patty Mills: 11 PTS, 9 AST 

Could Team Australia win…
Australia's win allowed it to advance into the second round alongside Germany out of Group E.
Australia and Germany will play two games against the advancing teams from Group F, which will likely be Slovenia and Georgia. That means Giddey will go head-to-head with Luka Doncic on either Friday or Sunday.
Canada Uses Second-Half Surge To Beat Latvia
Canada finished off a perfect group stage with a win over Latvia.
The Canadians pulled away in the third quarter thanks to another scoring outburst from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC
SHAI TAKING OVER. 😤

16 points in the third quarter.
ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 of Canada's 24 points in the 3rd quarter vs. Latvia ⚡

SGA also has 24 points through 3 quarters.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Canada topped Group H with convincing wins over France, Lebanon and Latvia.
The Canadians have to be viewed as one of the tournament favorites going into the second round, and they will receive a championship-caliber test on Sunday when they take on Spain.