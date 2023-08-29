FIBA World Cup 2023: Wednesday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

0 of 3

Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The United States completes group-stage play at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Wednesday against Jordan.

The Americans enter the contest at 2-0 in the three-game group stage and they are expected to win by a large margin against their weakest opponent on paper.

Anthony Edwards and Co. secured a spot in the second round with their first two wins, but other nations playing on Wednesday were not so lucky to seal their fate that quick.

Greece and New Zealand, the two other Group C teams, Brazil and Ivory Coast and a few other matchups will serve as elimination games to get into the second round.

The top two teams from each of the eight groups advance to the second round, while the countries in third and fourth are sent to classification groups to determine 17th though 32nd.