August 29, 2023
FIBA World Cup 2023: Wednesday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions
The United States completes group-stage play at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Wednesday against Jordan.
The Americans enter the contest at 2-0 in the three-game group stage and they are expected to win by a large margin against their weakest opponent on paper.
Anthony Edwards and Co. secured a spot in the second round with their first two wins, but other nations playing on Wednesday were not so lucky to seal their fate that quick.
Greece and New Zealand, the two other Group C teams, Brazil and Ivory Coast and a few other matchups will serve as elimination games to get into the second round.
The top two teams from each of the eight groups advance to the second round, while the countries in third and fourth are sent to classification groups to determine 17th though 32nd.
Wednesday Schedule and Odds
Georgia (-13.5) vs. Venezuela (4 a.m. ET)
South Sudan vs. Serbia (-16.5) (4 a.m. ET)
United States (-41.5) vs. Jordan (4:40 a.m. ET, ESPN2)
Ivory Coast vs. Brazil (-18.5) (5:45 a.m. ET)
Slovenia (-26.5) vs. Cape Verde (7:30 a.m. ET)
China vs. Puerto Rico (-11.5) (8 a.m. ET)
Greece (-9.5) vs. New Zealand (8:40 a.m. ET)
Iran vs. Spain (-32.5) (9:30 a.m. ET)
All games can be live-streamed on ESPN+.
Predictions against the spread in bold.
United States vs. Jordan
There should be no need for USA basketball fans to wake up at 4:40 a.m. ET to watch their team play Jordan.
The Americans should have the victory wrapped up by halftime so that they can rest some of their star players ahead of the second round.
Steve Kerr's team is a 41.5-point favorite to beat an 0-2 Jordan team inside Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines.
Jordan fell by 21 points to Greece in its opening game. Greece then lost to the United States by 28 points.
Jordan did play New Zealand into overtime in its most-recent group-stage game, but that says more about New Zealand's current quality than anything.
Former Arizona star Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is Jordan's best player. He is averaging 31.5 points per game and his 39 points against New Zealand is the best single-game total at the World Cup.
The USA needs to contain Hollis-Jefferson to avoid any chances of Jordan being close by halftime.
The USA should use most of the game to rest some players and prepare the squad for the upcoming tests against Lithuania and Montenegro in the second round.
Multiple Elimination Games on Schedule
The advancement spot alongside the United States in Group C is one of the few second-round spots up for grabs on Wednesday.
Greece and New Zealand will square off in the winner-takes-all Group C clash. Greece is a 9.5-point favorite, which is the smallest spread on Wednesday's eight-game slate.
Brazil is expected to beat Ivory Coast in Group G to join Spain in the second round. Brazil fell to Spain by 18 points on Monday, but it was competitive in the contest before Spain pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Luka Doncic and Slovenia have not technically advanced to the second round, but they are in great shape to do so out of Group F. Slovenia is expected to beat Cape Verde, which would allow Georgia to get into the second round with a win over Venezuela. Cape Verde and Georgia each have three points from the first two group games.
Serbia resides in the same position as Slovenia in Group B. Serbia sits in first place with a 2-0 record and a win over South Sudan would secure advancement and knock out its opponent.
Puerto Rico and China will face off for the other second-round qualification spot out of Group B. China has yet to eclipse the 70-point mark in the tournament, so that appears to be an easy win for Puerto Rico.
Second-round games will take place on Friday and Sunday. The top two teams from the four second-round groups will be the quarterfinalists.
