NFL Rumors: Justin Jefferson, Vikings Engaged in Contract Talks About 'Huge' Deal

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson share mutual optimism that "a huge deal will be completed," according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Russini reported the Vikings are "motivated" to secure an extension with the 2022 All-Pro and that "conversations are going well." Still, the two sides have yet to make a final breakthrough.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday the Vikings "are making an effort" to lock up their best offensive player before the season starts.

Jefferson is coming off a monster season that saw him lead the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809). Having reached the Pro Bowl in each of his first three years so far, he's all but guaranteed to reset the receiver market with his next deal.

The Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill currently leads the way at the position with an average salary of $30 million annually.

Jefferson is under contract for the 2023 season, and Minnesota already triggered his $19.7 million option for 2024.

From the outside at least, a sense of urgency nonetheless surroundings the ongoing extension negotiations.

The cost of re-signing the 24-year-old isn't going to be any cheaper in a year's time if he maintains his current trajectory. The longer the saga drags on, the more he might begin to feel alienated as well.

When Minnesota used a first-round pick on 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, it was hard to avoid wondering whether the front office was planning for life after Jefferson. The team already made a similar transition once when it traded away Stefon Diggs and paved the way for Jefferson to be the No. 1 wideout.

By all appearances, though, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah isn't prepared to replicate that gambit.