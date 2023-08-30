Bold Predictions for 49ers' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to build on an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2022 as favorites to be right back in the mix during the 2023 season.

The 2022 season went about as well as anyone could have hoped. It was supposed to be the season that Trey Lance took over as the franchise quarterback. Instead, they discovered their future lies with a seventh-round draft pick who just about led the team to the Super Bowl in Brock Purdy.

Now, Lance is in Dallas. The team traded him for a Day 3 pick and will now rely on a talented roster to continue the success with Purdy under center.

Much of Purdy's success has to do with playing quarterback on one of the most talented rosters in the league. The Niners pair a deep group of offensive playmakers with some stars on defense that forms one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league.

There are sure to be several performers to stand out statistically this season. Here are some predictions for three of those stars on the Niners' team.