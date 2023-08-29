WWE Legend Batista Stars in New Trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 Video Game

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

WWE legend and successful Hollywood actor Dave Bautista starred Tuesday in the trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 video game.

In the trailer, Bautista plays the role of a librarian who develops powers and introduces a new era of Mortal Kombat:

The Mortal Kombat video game franchise burst onto the scene in 1992 when Midway produced the arcade game, which was later ported to home consoles such as the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Mortal Kombat reached even greater success and popularity with the release of Mortal Kombat II in 1993, and it has maintained its place as one of the most iconic video game franchises in the world ever since.

The upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 will be the 25th Mortal Kombat game ever released across all platforms, and the first for consoles since Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019.

Bautista was a natural fit for the Mortal Kombat trailer due to his experience in professional wrestling, combat sports and the world of acting.

Under the name Batista, he wrestled in WWE from 2002 to 2010, and also had shorter stints with the company in 2014 and from 2018 to 2019.

He became one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history as a four-time world heavyweight champion, two-time WWE champion, four-time tag team champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Bautista officially retired from in-ring competition in 2019, and he is a WWE Hall of Famer in waiting, as he was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2019, but has yet to be officially inducted.

In addition to his excellence in pro wrestling, Bautista has become a huge star in Hollywood, most notably playing the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available in stores and digitally on Sept. 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

