Bold Predictions for Packers' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The 2023 Green Bay Packers are one of the more interesting team's in the league this season. They could win the NFC North or finish last and neither result would be all that surprising.

Matt LaFleur's squad struggled with injuries and an awkward quarterback situation on the way to an 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in four years.

This year, the expectations are as low as they've been since they started ripping off 13-win seasons with Aaron Rodgers playing at an MVP level. Rodgers is now a New York Jet and the Packers will be leaning on a lot of young faces to step up and lead the team.

There's still a lot of talent on the defense and the offense could be sneaky good if Jordan Love shows immediate signs that he's the quarterback of the future.

Here are a few bold predictions for some of the Packers leaders in 2023.