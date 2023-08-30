Fantasy Football 2023: 5 Players Poised for Bounce-Back NFL Seasons

1 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Russell Wilson clearly established himself as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks during his decade-long run with the Seattle Seahawks.

During that time, he generated a whopping 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns against 87 interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes. He contributed heavily as a rusher—tallying nearly 4,700 yards and scoring 23 times on 846 carries—and made the Pro Bowl in all but one season, consistently rating as one of the top scorers across all of fantasy football.

That changed after the Denver Broncos gave up the farm to get him, and Wilson endured the toughest season of his career in 2022. The disastrous campaign saw him record a meager 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions with a 60.5 percent completion rate. He managed to record just 277 yards and three scores on the ground while taking an absurd 55 sacks, leading the league in that category. Wilson finished the year with 236.8 fantasy points, only the 16th most at his position.

There is hope the 34-year-old to turn things around in 2023, though, as head coach Nathaniel Hackett was canned after his lone campaign in Denver. The Broncos spared no expense in acquiring his replacement, trading away first- and second-round draft picks for Sean Payton.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach brings a winning pedigree and a history of quarterbacks thriving under him to the Mile High City.

Wilson has plenty of offensive talent to work with, even after a rash of injuries struck the club's receiving corps during training camp. Despite injuries to Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler and Jalen Virgil, the signal-caller will still be able to lean on Courtland Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims Jr. to do most of the heavy lifting while their teammates recover. The protection has been beefed up thanks to the Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey pickups in free agency, while the return of running back Javonte Williams following a season-ending injury in 2022 will help take the heat off the signal-caller.

The days of Wilson being the top-scoring fantasy quarterback—as he was in 2017—may be over, but there should still be enough left in the tank for him to be a worthwhile starter in most formats.

Expect Payton to get the most out of the aging passer just as he did with Drew Brees during his final years with the Saints.