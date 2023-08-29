X

    Ihmir Smith-Marsette Traded to Panthers from Chiefs; Conditional Draft Picks Swapped

    Joseph Zucker, Featured Columnist IV, August 29, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 26: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (82) flexes after a 28-yard reception in the second quarter of an NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday they acquired wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Kansas City Chiefs for a pick swap of conditional 2025 seventh-rounders.

    Smith-Marsette made eight appearances for the Chiefs and Chicago Bears in 2022, catching one pass for 15 yards. He has had a productive preseason, hauling in nine receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

    NFL @NFL

    Blaine Gabbert to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the 43-yard TD!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsKC</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/nUzHN7reuO">pic.twitter.com/nUzHN7reuO</a>

    The 24-year-old gives Carolina a little more depth at receiver ahead of the regular season.

    Terrace Marshall Jr. suffered a back injury during practice earlier this month. A hamstring issue sidelined D.J. Chark Jr. for the Panthers' 26-17 loss to the Detroit Lions to close out the preseason. Laviska Shenault Jr. was out as well after having entered the NFL's concussion protocol.

    The team might earmark a special teams role for Smith-Marsette as well. In his four years at Iowa, he returned 53 kicks and averaged 28.7 yards per return.

    The 2021 fifth-round pick showed some promise coming out of college, with Bleacher Report NFL scout Nate Tice comparing him to two-time Pro Bowler Emmanuel Sanders heading into the draft. That he's already on his fourth team shows how that potential hasn't materialized.

    The Panthers are in the midst of a rebuild, so they can afford to take a flier on Smith-Marsette, and joining a franchise that has little in the way of short-term expectations may be just what he needs to get his NFL career on track.

