8 Teams Outside the CFB Top 25 Capable of Making a Playoff Run

0 of 8

Set Number: X163784 TK1

Although it ended spectacularly bad, TCU's miraculous run last season is one of the more incredible feats ever done in college football. The Horned Frogs began the season ranked outside the Top 25 in the AP poll. They ended up in the national championship.

Simply put, this doesn't normally happen—not in a sport growing as top-heavy as this one.

Granted, that national championship game was decided not long after it began. Georgia was too much for the Horned Frogs, and that's putting it mildly. Still, one can't help but appreciate a journey few saw coming.

With the Horned Frogs' efforts now behind us, one can't help but ask the question: Who's next?

What team could follow this unlikely blueprint in 2023?

The answer isn't easy, that's for certain. But that won't stop us from searching.

Here are eight candidates currently outside the Top 25 that could crash the playoff in 2023.