    8 Teams Outside the CFB Top 25 Capable of Making a Playoff Run

    Adam KramerAugust 30, 2023

      College Football: UCLA coach Chip Kelly on field during game vs LSU at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena, CA 9/4/2021 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X163784 TK1)
      Set Number: X163784 TK1

      Although it ended spectacularly bad, TCU's miraculous run last season is one of the more incredible feats ever done in college football. The Horned Frogs began the season ranked outside the Top 25 in the AP poll. They ended up in the national championship.

      Simply put, this doesn't normally happen—not in a sport growing as top-heavy as this one.

      Granted, that national championship game was decided not long after it began. Georgia was too much for the Horned Frogs, and that's putting it mildly. Still, one can't help but appreciate a journey few saw coming.

      With the Horned Frogs' efforts now behind us, one can't help but ask the question: Who's next?

      What team could follow this unlikely blueprint in 2023?

      The answer isn't easy, that's for certain. But that won't stop us from searching.

      Here are eight candidates currently outside the Top 25 that could crash the playoff in 2023.

    Texas Tech

      HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) celebrates after winning the MVP trophy and his Red Raiders winning the TaxAct Texas Bowl between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels at NRG Stadium on December 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Somewhat fittingly, we start in the Big 12 for another potential playoff crasher.

      Although Texas Tech should have been ranked in the opening AP poll, the fact that the Red Raiders aren't makes this an easy place to begin.

      Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is a future coaching star, and he'll match up once again with quarterback Tyler Shough. It's a combination with potent potential, although Shough must stay healthy. The tools and build are all there; it's a matter of staying healthy and on the field.

      The schedule can pack a punch, although it can be tamed. Games against Oregon, Kansas State and Texas stand out, and they will not be easy. The matchup against the Ducks early on will tell us just how real this is.

      For now, look out. This team has party-crasher vibes to it.

    UCLA

      BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Chip Kelly of the UCLA Bruins yells from the sideline in the second quarter of the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 24, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
      Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

      Oh, we are absolutely sleeping on this team. Whether UCLA makes the playoff or not, the Bruins feel like one of the most underrated programs in college football to begin the year.

      Part of this is because the Pac-12 is loaded. More on that in a minute. But the prospects are at the very least somewhat enticing.

      The quarterback situation remains a mystery, although 5-star freshman Dante Moore will be an enormous factor at some point—maybe as soon as this week. Either way, this offense should put up points.

      The schedule features plenty of fascinating matchups, and navigating the landmine-heavy Pac-12 won't be easy this year.

      Still, Moore is an enormous X-factor. If he is as advertised, UCLA could fly up the ranks.

    8 Teams Outside the CFB Top 25 Capable of Making a Playoff Run
    Louisville

      FILE - Louisville athletic director Josh Heard, left, presents newly named football coach Jeff Brohm with a jersey in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The arrivals of Brohm and Georgia Tech's Brenty Key this year mean that nearly half the ACC's coaches have turned over in the past two seasons, compared to the 2021 season when all 14 football coaches returned to the job. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
      AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

      There are some tremendous TCU vibes on this one, if we're completely honest.

      That's not to say that Louisville looks and feels like one of the best four teams in football. There are plenty of questions about this roster, especially with a roster that dipped extensively into the transfer portal.

      No, this is different. The return of Jeff Brohm coupled with a schedule that feels relatively manageable makes it a closer comparison. Jack Plummer, a QB he knew previously from Purdue, will likely be his key cog at the start.

      Back to that schedule, which is where this opportunity truly takes shape. Notably absent from the regular-season lineup are Clemson and Florida State, which is critical for a season like this one. While it does include Notre Dame, Brohm could take this program for a ride.

      Very, very interesting.

    South Carolina

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Spencer Rattler #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks warms up before the start of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at TIAA Bank Field on December 30, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
      James Gilbert/Getty Images

      Shane Beamer has South Carolina rolling, and he returns one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football.

      Well, now what?

      For the Gamecocks to crash the playoff, it will demand a dramatic leap upward. The competition is intense, and that alone makes this one a tougher road than most.

      But back to the quarterback. Spencer Rattler is capable of greatness. We've seen glimpses over the years, and further improvement seems possible. There were times last year he looked like one of the most talented players in the sport.

      As for an unlikely playoff run, you won't have to wait long to see if it's feasible. South Carolina plays North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee in its first five games.

    Arkansas

      COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs in for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
      Ed Zurga/Getty Images

      Let's stick with the "feisty program with a talented quarterback" theme and zero in on Arkansas.

      Sam Pittman's group has had its moments over the past years, and many of those moments included quarterback KJ Jefferson. The big-bodied QB is back after a 33-touchdown season, and he might just be scratching the surface.

      The concern for the Hogs, per usual, is the schedule. While the talent is there, Arkansas will not have an easy path.

      In fact, one stretch of the season is as follows: at LSU, vs. Texas A&M, at Ole Miss and at Alabama. Oof.

      This run, if it is to be, will certainly be earned.

    Kentucky

      LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 20: Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops in a game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats on November 20, 2021, at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Once more, we stay in the SEC. And once more, we start with the quarterback.

      Devin Leary left North Carolina State to join the Wildcats, and it could prove to be a massive addition. Partnering him with Mark Stoops could make for a delightful duo, and the buzz on this team has been building all offseason.

      The defense finished No. 11 nationally in scoring last year, which was a massive feat. If the offense can make a jump—and it should—then things could get interesting.

      There's a lot to like, but the schedule is a monster. The Wildcats play at Georgia and have home games against Tennessee and Alabama. If this is indeed the next TCU, the journey to the playoff will have been earned.

    Pittsburgh

      EL PASO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Pat Narduzzi of the Pittsburgh Panthers reacts during the first half of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game against the UCLA Bruins at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
      Sam Wasson/Getty Images

      Making the College Football Playoff isn't just about talent. By now, that much should be clear.

      It's about the path, and the Pittsburgh path at least makes some sense.

      The style of play won't be dazzling or overwhelming, although it can be productive. And transfer QB Phil Jurkovec is a perfect fit for a team that wants to run clock, control the ball and do just enough.

      Pat Narduzzi has mastered this formula, which is often why this program flies under the radar. The Panthers, however, play Florida State at home, and they'll do so in frigid November. They also play Notre Dame and North Carolina, which promise to provide plenty of tests.

      Still, you could make a case that there's a path. Jurkovec will have to be every bit that NFL QB some expect him to become to see it through.

      But, hey, why not?

    Minnesota

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 01: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers walks off the field against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Purdue defeated Minnesota 20-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      I know what you're thinking…but just hear me out.

      For Minnesota to make the playoff, a lot has to go right. That part is undeniable.

      Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis didn't play much last year. When he did, he provided a few flashes.

      He'll start with Nebraska, and the Gophers will also play at North Carolina in Week 3. Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin will come later, although two of those games will be played at home.

      The goal is simple: make it to the Big Ten Championship Game. Playing in the Big Ten West, away from Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, they have a shot.

      From there? You never know. Even if many of you likely feel otherwise.

