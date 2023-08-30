8 Teams Outside the CFB Top 25 Capable of Making a Playoff RunAugust 30, 2023
8 Teams Outside the CFB Top 25 Capable of Making a Playoff Run
Although it ended spectacularly bad, TCU's miraculous run last season is one of the more incredible feats ever done in college football. The Horned Frogs began the season ranked outside the Top 25 in the AP poll. They ended up in the national championship.
Simply put, this doesn't normally happen—not in a sport growing as top-heavy as this one.
Granted, that national championship game was decided not long after it began. Georgia was too much for the Horned Frogs, and that's putting it mildly. Still, one can't help but appreciate a journey few saw coming.
With the Horned Frogs' efforts now behind us, one can't help but ask the question: Who's next?
What team could follow this unlikely blueprint in 2023?
The answer isn't easy, that's for certain. But that won't stop us from searching.
Here are eight candidates currently outside the Top 25 that could crash the playoff in 2023.
Texas Tech
Somewhat fittingly, we start in the Big 12 for another potential playoff crasher.
Although Texas Tech should have been ranked in the opening AP poll, the fact that the Red Raiders aren't makes this an easy place to begin.
Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is a future coaching star, and he'll match up once again with quarterback Tyler Shough. It's a combination with potent potential, although Shough must stay healthy. The tools and build are all there; it's a matter of staying healthy and on the field.
The schedule can pack a punch, although it can be tamed. Games against Oregon, Kansas State and Texas stand out, and they will not be easy. The matchup against the Ducks early on will tell us just how real this is.
For now, look out. This team has party-crasher vibes to it.
UCLA
Oh, we are absolutely sleeping on this team. Whether UCLA makes the playoff or not, the Bruins feel like one of the most underrated programs in college football to begin the year.
Part of this is because the Pac-12 is loaded. More on that in a minute. But the prospects are at the very least somewhat enticing.
The quarterback situation remains a mystery, although 5-star freshman Dante Moore will be an enormous factor at some point—maybe as soon as this week. Either way, this offense should put up points.
The schedule features plenty of fascinating matchups, and navigating the landmine-heavy Pac-12 won't be easy this year.
Still, Moore is an enormous X-factor. If he is as advertised, UCLA could fly up the ranks.
Louisville
There are some tremendous TCU vibes on this one, if we're completely honest.
That's not to say that Louisville looks and feels like one of the best four teams in football. There are plenty of questions about this roster, especially with a roster that dipped extensively into the transfer portal.
No, this is different. The return of Jeff Brohm coupled with a schedule that feels relatively manageable makes it a closer comparison. Jack Plummer, a QB he knew previously from Purdue, will likely be his key cog at the start.
Back to that schedule, which is where this opportunity truly takes shape. Notably absent from the regular-season lineup are Clemson and Florida State, which is critical for a season like this one. While it does include Notre Dame, Brohm could take this program for a ride.
Very, very interesting.
South Carolina
Shane Beamer has South Carolina rolling, and he returns one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football.
Well, now what?
For the Gamecocks to crash the playoff, it will demand a dramatic leap upward. The competition is intense, and that alone makes this one a tougher road than most.
But back to the quarterback. Spencer Rattler is capable of greatness. We've seen glimpses over the years, and further improvement seems possible. There were times last year he looked like one of the most talented players in the sport.
As for an unlikely playoff run, you won't have to wait long to see if it's feasible. South Carolina plays North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee in its first five games.
Arkansas
Let's stick with the "feisty program with a talented quarterback" theme and zero in on Arkansas.
Sam Pittman's group has had its moments over the past years, and many of those moments included quarterback KJ Jefferson. The big-bodied QB is back after a 33-touchdown season, and he might just be scratching the surface.
The concern for the Hogs, per usual, is the schedule. While the talent is there, Arkansas will not have an easy path.
In fact, one stretch of the season is as follows: at LSU, vs. Texas A&M, at Ole Miss and at Alabama. Oof.
This run, if it is to be, will certainly be earned.
Kentucky
Once more, we stay in the SEC. And once more, we start with the quarterback.
Devin Leary left North Carolina State to join the Wildcats, and it could prove to be a massive addition. Partnering him with Mark Stoops could make for a delightful duo, and the buzz on this team has been building all offseason.
The defense finished No. 11 nationally in scoring last year, which was a massive feat. If the offense can make a jump—and it should—then things could get interesting.
There's a lot to like, but the schedule is a monster. The Wildcats play at Georgia and have home games against Tennessee and Alabama. If this is indeed the next TCU, the journey to the playoff will have been earned.
Pittsburgh
Making the College Football Playoff isn't just about talent. By now, that much should be clear.
It's about the path, and the Pittsburgh path at least makes some sense.
The style of play won't be dazzling or overwhelming, although it can be productive. And transfer QB Phil Jurkovec is a perfect fit for a team that wants to run clock, control the ball and do just enough.
Pat Narduzzi has mastered this formula, which is often why this program flies under the radar. The Panthers, however, play Florida State at home, and they'll do so in frigid November. They also play Notre Dame and North Carolina, which promise to provide plenty of tests.
Still, you could make a case that there's a path. Jurkovec will have to be every bit that NFL QB some expect him to become to see it through.
But, hey, why not?
Minnesota
I know what you're thinking…but just hear me out.
For Minnesota to make the playoff, a lot has to go right. That part is undeniable.
Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis didn't play much last year. When he did, he provided a few flashes.
He'll start with Nebraska, and the Gophers will also play at North Carolina in Week 3. Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin will come later, although two of those games will be played at home.
The goal is simple: make it to the Big Ten Championship Game. Playing in the Big Ten West, away from Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, they have a shot.
From there? You never know. Even if many of you likely feel otherwise.