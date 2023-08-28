NFL Rumors: Brian Burns Being 'Patient' as Panthers Attempt to 'Spark' Contract Talks

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is reportedly in no hurry to negotiate for a new contract as he enters the final year of his current deal.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "Burns' camp has been patient and reluctant to show its cards" even though the team has "made an effort to spark talks."

Breer suggested it would be "understandable, even logical" if Burns is waiting to see how the Nick Bosa situation is resolved. Bosa is holding out of training camp for the San Francisco 49ers in hopes of landing a new deal, which may be a record-setting one and reset the pass-rusher market.

Even if Burns doesn't make quite as much as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, a massive deal for his fellow defensive end could at least guide the discussions he has with the Panthers.

After all, Carolina is a much better team when the Florida State product is on the field.

It selected him with a first-round pick in 2019, and he wasted no time making an impact with 7.5 sacks as a rookie. He has developed into one of the best pass-rushers in the league and was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons.

Burns posted 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble in 16 games last season.

It was a career-best showing for the 25-year-old, who is seemingly right in the middle of his peak performing seasons in the NFL. The Panthers' ability—or inability—to keep him in the fold for the coming years could set the tone for the defense of a club attempting to establish itself as a long-term contender in the NFC South after selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick.

Yet it doesn't seem like Burns is rushing to get something done ahead of the Sept. 10 opener against the Atlanta Falcons.