Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney Talk Trash on Twitter After Video Leaks of Haney's Dad

Elsa/Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney escalated their war of words on social media Monday.

Michael Benson of talkSPORT.com compiled the highlights of the exchange, with Stevenson calling Haney a "b---h" and Haney returning the remark. They also challenged one another to a fight, with each star expressing confidence he'd prevail.

Amid the back and forth, video surfaced purportedly showing Haney's father, Bill Haney, talking about a potential Stevenson clash. He seemed to downplay his son's chances in the matchup and said at one point "if it's too hot at 30, we already ready to go to 40."

Haney vs. Stevenson would undoubtedly qualify for the superfight tier. ESPN listed the pair eighth and ninth, respectively, in its pound-for-pound rankings.

Haney ran his record to 30-0 when he secured a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May, a result that saw him retain his status as the undisputed lightweight champion. Stevenson, meanwhile, also sports an unblemished record and is coming off a sixth-round TKO of Shuichiro Yoshino in April.

Alas, it looks like these two won't be squaring off anytime soon.

Haney is moving up a weight class with the intention of taking on Regis Prograis for his next fight, which leaves Stevenson in search of a different opponent. ESPN's Mark Kriegel reported Saturday that the WBC has ordered him to go up against Frank Martin in order to crown a new lightweight champion.