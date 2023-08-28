Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly: QB Had Difficulty Connecting with Young Rams Players

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford might be experiencing a generational divide as the franchise slowly pivots in a younger direction.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, detailed on her podcast The Morning After with Kelly Stafford (via Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated) how the 2014 Pro Bowler has sensed a shift within the team.

"He's like, 'The difference in the locker room has changed so significantly,'" Kelly said. "They have a lot of rookies on their team, they're very young. But he's like 'I feel like I can't connect. In the old days you'd come out of practice, you'd shower, and people would be playing cards, interacting... But now they get out of practice, and meetings during training camp, and they go straight to their phones.'"

Stafford has also apparently found it odd to be treated more deferentially, with some teammates addressing him with "sir."

The Rams have experienced quite the change in fortunes after winning Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. Whereas it looked like Los Angeles could at least contend for a few years, the organization is taking a step backward without embracing a full rebuild.

A'Shawn Robinson, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott and Troy Hill were among the notable departures in free agency, and Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins. The Rams, meanwhile, welcomed in 14 new players through the 2023 NFL draft.

That kind of turnover can leave a veteran such as Stafford in a potentially difficult position. Whether he likes it or not, the 35-year-old is an elder statesman on this roster, and it sounds like the adjustment isn't coming easily.