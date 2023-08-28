FIBA World Cup 2023: Tuesday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

2 of 3

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Australia needs a win over Japan to keep its hopes alive to reach its second straight World Cup semifinal.

The Boomers appeared to be the best side in Group C, but it fell by three points to Germany on Sunday.

Australia currently sits in second place in Group C with a 31-point edge in point differential over Japan, but that tiebreaker will not matter because the two sides will go head-to-head in Okinawa City.

Japan is buzzing after its win over Finland that relegated Lauri Markkanen and Co. to the classification round that determines 17th through 32nd places.

That victory came after Japan was outclassed in an 18-point defeat to Germany in its opening contest.

Australia is projected to win by a similar margin as Germany against Japan, but its task may be tougher given what is at stake for both sides.

The key for the Aussies is to get into a rhythm early behind Giddey and Mills, who combined for 38 points in the loss to Germany.

Australia holds a clear advantage on the perimeter, and it would help if Joe Ingles, Josh Green or Dante Exum produces a double-digit point total to complement Giddey and Mills.

Japan is susceptible to giving up high point totals to star players. Moritz Wagner put up 25 points on it and Markkanen had 27 points on Sunday.

Josh Hawkinson, who had 28 points and 19 rebounds against Finland, can hurt Australia in the paint, but if Japan can't defend well on the perimeter, its upset hopes will fade quickly.

Japan could still keep the game close and cover the 18.5-point spread, but in order to win, it has to play perfect perimeter defense.