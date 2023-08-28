FIBA World Cup 2023: Tuesday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

FIBA World Cup 2023: Tuesday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and PredictionsAugust 28, 2023
Australia and Japan face a must-win situation in their head-to-head battle at the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Tuesday.
The two sides will play for the chance to join Germany in the second round out of Group E.
Australia, led by Josh Giddey and Patty Mills, is the clear favorite on paper, but it will have to win in a true road game against Japan.
Japan comes into Tuesday with a ton of confidence after it picked up its first-ever win over a European side on Sunday against Finland.
Tuesday's eight-game slate also features two matchups between second-round qualifiers in Groups D and H.
The Group H contest between Canada and Latvia will serve as a strong test for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. ahead of the next stage of games.
Tuesday Schedule and Odds
Germany (-10.5) vs. Finland (3:30 a.m. ET)
Angola vs. Dominican Republic (-11.5) (4 a.m. ET)
Egypt vs. Mexico (-7.5) (4:45 a.m. ET)
Lebanon vs. France (-33.5) (5:45 a.m. ET)
Australia (-18.5) vs. Japan (7:10 a.m. ET)
Philippines vs. Italy (-13.5) (8 a.m. ET)
Montenegro vs. Lithuania (-5.5) (8:30 a.m. ET)
Canada (-16.5) vs. Latvia (9:30 a.m. ET)
All games can be live-streamed on ESPN+
Predictions against the spread in bold.
Australia vs. Japan
Australia needs a win over Japan to keep its hopes alive to reach its second straight World Cup semifinal.
The Boomers appeared to be the best side in Group C, but it fell by three points to Germany on Sunday.
Australia currently sits in second place in Group C with a 31-point edge in point differential over Japan, but that tiebreaker will not matter because the two sides will go head-to-head in Okinawa City.
Japan is buzzing after its win over Finland that relegated Lauri Markkanen and Co. to the classification round that determines 17th through 32nd places.
That victory came after Japan was outclassed in an 18-point defeat to Germany in its opening contest.
Australia is projected to win by a similar margin as Germany against Japan, but its task may be tougher given what is at stake for both sides.
The key for the Aussies is to get into a rhythm early behind Giddey and Mills, who combined for 38 points in the loss to Germany.
Australia holds a clear advantage on the perimeter, and it would help if Joe Ingles, Josh Green or Dante Exum produces a double-digit point total to complement Giddey and Mills.
Japan is susceptible to giving up high point totals to star players. Moritz Wagner put up 25 points on it and Markkanen had 27 points on Sunday.
Josh Hawkinson, who had 28 points and 19 rebounds against Finland, can hurt Australia in the paint, but if Japan can't defend well on the perimeter, its upset hopes will fade quickly.
Japan could still keep the game close and cover the 18.5-point spread, but in order to win, it has to play perfect perimeter defense.
Canada vs. Latvia
Canada has a chance to show off once again while preparing for the next stage of the tournament against a quality foe.
The Canadians delivered an early statement with a 30-point win over France then put up 128 points on Lebanon, so it does not come as a surprise they are favored by 16.5 points against Latvia.
Latvia upset France by two points on Sunday to secure its spot in the second round. Canada and Latvia will play Spain and either Brazil or Ivory Coast in the next stage of the tournament.
Latvia's roster does not feature Kristaps Porzingis. Davis Bertans is the most notable name in the squad.
The European side may be able to pull off one big win without Porzingis, but securing another stunning result will be harder to achieve.
Canada looks like one of the best teams in the tournament. Gilgeous-Alexander carried over his tremendous play with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season into the international game. He had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists against France.
Gilgeous-Alexander's skill set is just the start of the ways Canada can overwhelm an opposing defense. RJ Barrett is coming off a 17-point performance. Nine players, including SGA, Barrett and Dillon Brooks hit double figures against Lebanon.
There may not be nine Canadian players over 10 points on Tuesday, but we should expect another well-rounded effort to finish off the group stage and prepare for the tougher games ahead.
