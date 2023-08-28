Lakers' Austin Reaves Hyped by Fans as Team USA Routs Greece at 2023 FIBA World Cup

SHERWIN VARDELEON/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA is looking increasingly like the team to beat at the FIBA World Cup.

Austin Reaves scored a team-high 15 points while Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards added 13 apiece to lead the United States to an easy 109-81 win over Greece on Monday.

The U.S. has outscored its opponents by 55 points through two games and closes group play against Jordan, the weakest of their Group C opponents.

Greece was considered the strongest competition for the United States in Group C, coming into the World Cup ranked ninth in the FIBA standings. However, the absence of Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo left the team with little recourse against a group of rising NBA stars from the U.S.

Georgios Papagiannis, who played two NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers, led the way for Greece with 17 points. Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo finished with just two points in 22 minutes.

Reaves' ascent on the international level continues what can only be described as one of the more shocking basketball stories in recent memory. An undrafted player who was a good-but-not-great player at Wichita State and Oklahoma during his college career, Reaves has emerged as a far better pro than he ever was in high school or college.

Reaves' breakout during the 2022-23 season was pivotal for the Lakers as they made a run to the Western Conference Finals, as it looks increasingly like he'll be a high-end third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He's continued his impressive and efficient play on both ends of the floor through two World Cup games, compiling 27 points on 13 shots while also posting 12 assists.

Unselfishness has been the calling card of this young United States team, with all 12 players scoring at least four points and only one player (Edwards) taking double-digit shot attempts. Paolo Banchero, the leading scorer of Team USA's opener against New Zealand, took just two shots Monday as the rest of his team got involved.

It's a credit to Team USA coach Steve Kerr that a group of players this hungry to prove themselves on the international level have bought in this quickly.