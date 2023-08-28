FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Monday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Monday Group Scores, Highlights and ReactionAugust 28, 2023
The United States picked up their second blowout win of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Monday, as they beat Greece by 28 points.
The Americans had as balanced of a scoring effort as you could imagine. Austin Reaves was the only player to reach the 15-point mark, while nine players had at least eight points.
The victory secured advancement into the second round. Greece or New Zealand will join the USA in Group J along with the top two teams from Group D.
Monday's other highlights included another incredible performance from Slovenia's Luka Doncic and a double-digit win by reigning champion Spain.
Monday Scores
Group B
South Sudan 89, China 69
Serbia 94, Puerto Rico 77
Group C
New Zealand 95, Jordan 87 (Final/OT)
United States 109. Greece 81
Group F
Cape Verde 81, Venezuela 75
Slovenia 88, Georgia 67
Group G
Ivory Coast 71, Iran 69
Spain 96, Brazil 78
United States Cruises to Second Victory
The Americans used a well-rounded effort to defeat Greece.
Reaves led the team with 15 points and six assists. He also chipped in five rebounds and two steals.
Austin Reaves. Eurostep. Bucket.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> vs. Greece is live on ESPN2 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a><br> <a href="https://t.co/I6sxS4GCqN">pic.twitter.com/I6sxS4GCqN</a>
Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Bobby Portis joined Reaves in double figures. Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cam Johnson had either eight or nine points in the victory.
There were 26 assists on the 35 field goals made by the Americans, including this dish from Haliburton to Banchero.
This connection 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/TyHaliburton22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TyHaliburton22</a> 🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> <br><br>📺 ESPN2/ESPN+<br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForUSA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForUSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/bLM5tfdeb5">pic.twitter.com/bLM5tfdeb5</a>
The Americans are expected to produce another blowout victory over Jordan in their Group C finale on Wednesday.
That game will serve as a tune-up ahead of the second round, where the top two teams from each group will participate. The Greece-New Zealand winner on Wednesday will accompany the United States into Group J alongside Montenegro and Lithuania. The top two nations from that four-team group advance to the quarterfinals.
Luka Doncic Puts On A Show in Slovenia's Win over Georgia
Doncic was up to his usual shenanigans in Slovenia's 88-67 triumph over Georgia.
The Dallas Mavericks superstar had a game high of 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Luka Doncitzki 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForSlovenia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForSlovenia</a> <a href="https://t.co/nf94pEBxUx">pic.twitter.com/nf94pEBxUx</a>
Dancing with Luka 🕺 🌟 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForSlovenia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForSlovenia</a> 🇸🇮 <a href="https://t.co/XpK0NT5t1H">pic.twitter.com/XpK0NT5t1H</a>
Luka Doncic leads the way once again for Slovenia as they improve to 2-0 in the FIBA World Cup with a win over Georgia ✨<br><br>34 points<br>10 rebounds<br>6 assists<br>3 steals<br><br>9-of-20 FG<br>3-of-9 3PT<br>13-of-17 FT<br><br>Doncic is averaging 36/9/6 through 2 FIBA games 👀 <a href="https://t.co/7NWYEdsSAw">pic.twitter.com/7NWYEdsSAw</a>
Doncic should have another huge performance against Cape Verde on Wednesday. Slovenia needs a victory in that matchup to secure its spot in the second round.
Spain Downs Brazil
Spain picked up the second victory in its World Cup title defense over Brazil.
The European side took advantage of its matchup in the paint through the Hernangomez brothers and Usman Garuba.
How's the weather up there Usman? 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForEspana?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForEspana</a> <a href="https://t.co/44Ng78cwtY">pic.twitter.com/44Ng78cwtY</a>
Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies led Spain with 15 points, while Willy Hernangomez added 14 points and five rebounds.
Spain clinched its spot in the second round with a win. It will play Canada and Latvia in Group L to determine which teams reach the quarterfinals.