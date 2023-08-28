NFL Agent Says Client Was Told by Cardinals Player Not to Sign Contract with Arizona

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

With a new ownership regime improving the general perception of the Washington Commanders, a new contender might be claiming the title of the most dysfunctional franchise in the NFL.

The Athletic's Ben Standig asked 23 agents to name the "most unstable franchise" in the league, and the Arizona Cardinals led the way with nine votes.

"Had a client considering signing there," one agent said. "He checked with a friend on the team and was told, 'Don't come here.' The Kyler (Murray) contract. GM resigns. Accusations against the owner. Maybe the new GM and coach change things. Maybe."

Another agent said Arizona's "mentality and financial plan aren't sound." They cited in part how the Cardinals are rebuilding in 2023 with Murray recovering from a torn ACL, which in turn could cast some doubt on the two-time Pro Bowler's long-term future.

Finishing with the NFL's worst record would potentially put Arizona in a position to select USC star Caleb Williams. Selecting Williams could then be the front office's pretext for releasing Murray and getting his five-year, $230.5 million extension off the books.

The Commanders are a prime example of how you can change the roster and turn over the front office, but it might mean little without the right leadership at the top.

For the Cardinals, the Bidwill family has been a common denominator during the organization's prolonged spells of futility.

Although things have improved since Michael Bidwill effectively took control from his father in 2007, the failed experiment that was the Kliff Kingsbury era raised some obvious concerns. Pivoting away from Murray only a few years after giving him a monster deal would further heighten the sense Arizona lacks a coherent vision.