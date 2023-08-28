Cardinals, Colts, Texans Voted NFL's Most Unstable Franchises by NFL Agents

Norm Hall/Getty Images

With Dan Snyder's exit official, the Washington Commanders are no longer seen as the most unstable franchise in the NFL.

Instead, that dubious honor has been given to the Arizona Cardinals.

Nine NFL agents out of the 23 surveyed by The Athletic's Ben Standig highlighted the Cardinals as a bastion of instability. Arizona received more than double the votes of any other team, with the Indianapolis Colts (four votes) and Houston Texans (three votes) also getting a notable percentage.

• "(The Cardinals) have stable owners, but the franchise's mentality and financial plan aren't sound," one agent said. "Now on a path to not-win to dump Kyler Murray and position itself for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Caleb Williams. The organization hasn't been good even when posting positive records."

The Cardinals were a disappointing 4-13 last season, resulting in the firing of coach Kliff Kingsbury. General manager Steve Keim stepped down in January amid health concerns, while owner Michael Bidwill has been accused of various acts of malfeasance, including discrimination and harassment, by former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, one year removed from signing a $230.5 million contract extension, could also miss the entire 2023 season while recovering from a torn ACL. It's possible Murray has played his last game for the Cardinals entirely if the team winds up with the No. 1 pick and a chance to take USC's Caleb Williams, the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 next April.

The Colts posted a 4-12-1 record last season and are currently embroiled in a feud with star running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been angling for a new contract. Owner Jim Irsay has only stoked the flames of frustration by openly discussing what he felt are "bad faith" negotiations by some agents.

The Texans have been one of the NFL's worst teams for three straight seasons and are on their fourth coach in as many years. However, the arrival of head coach DeMeco Ryans and the drafting of quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick in April's draft, does have the organization on a more positive path.